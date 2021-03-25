Gono signed his $3.2 million restricted free agent tender

Falcons tackle/guard Matt Gono signed his $3.284 million restricted free agent tender on Thursday.
Gono played in all 16 games last season and made four starts. He played 337 offensive snaps. He also played 80 snaps on special teams.
The Falcons wanted to protect Gono, who started at right tackle and left guard, by placing a high tender on a formerly undrafted player.
A player with three accrued years (at least six games) of service is a restricted free agent.
Gono was originally signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Wesley College following the 2018 NFL draft. The new Falcons regime has not address if Gono was retain to compete for the starting right tackle position or the left guard position or remain the backup swing tackle behind left Jake Matthews and right tackle Kaleb McGary.
After releasing James Carpenter, the Falcons have an opening at left guard.
