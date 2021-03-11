With Tuioti-Mariner report, Falcons starting to sign their ERFAs

Defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner is set to sign a one-year contract with the Falcons, according to NFL Media.
Tuioti-Mariner is one of five exclusive-rights free agents, and all are expected to sign with the Falcons.
Exclusive-rights free agents have three or fewer accrued seasons and can negotiate only with their current team ahead of the new year. If they are not tendered a contract, they become unrestricted free agents.
The other ERFAs set to re-sign are wide receivers Christian Blake and Greg Dortch, tight end Jaeden Graham, cornerback Tyler Hall and kicker Younghoe Koo.
The Falcons have decisions to make on their restricted free agents, offensive lineman Matt Gono and wide receiver/returner Brandon Powell.
Tuioti-Mariner played in all 16 games last season and had 31 tackles and one sack. He had a big sack-strip in the 43-6 win over the Raiders last season. He mostly was a reserve defensive end and special-teams player.