Damontae Kazee is moving on from the Falcons

Kazee, who was a fifth-round pick out of San Diego State in 2017, is at the six-month mark of his rehab.

He played in 16 games and made one start as a rookie. In 2018, he took over at free safety after Ricardo Allen was injured and ended up tying for the NFL lead with seven interceptions.

In 2019, he started 14 of 16 games and had three interceptions and 74 tackles.

“I’ll be really ready when camp starts,” Kazee said. “I’m ahead right now. I had all of this time to get prepared.”

The Falcons currently have one safety on the roster, rookie Jaylinn Hawkins, and he’s a strong safety.

Keanu Neal and Sharrod Neasman also are set to become free agents. Allen was cut in a salary-cap move.

“He’ll be back,” former Falcons coach Dan Quinn said at the time of Kazee’s injury. “He’s as tough and as rugged as they come.”