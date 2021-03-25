Falcons make Davis, Mingo and Moreau official

Over his career, Davis has 412 carries for 1,531 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s also a viable option out of the backfield. He’s caught 125 of 156 targets for 803 yards and three touchdowns.

Mingo was taken sixth overall by the Browns in 2013. He’s been a steady pro and has played in 126 games with 40 starts. He never turned into the playmaker the Browns thought they drafted and has only 12.5 sacks.

Mingo, 30, has played with the Browns (2013-15), Patriots (2016), Seattle (2017-18), Houston (2019) and Chicago (2020). He had a base salary of $1.05 million last season.

Mingo is 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds.

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees has publicly said the team will play multiple fronts, but his history is steeped in running 3-4 defenses.

Mingo played 390 snaps (36%) from scrimmage last season for the Bears and 374 special-teams snaps (82%).

He has played in seven playoff games, including Super Bowl LI, when he was with New England. He played 23 special-teams snaps against the Falcons that day and made two tackles in punt coverage.

Moreau, a former third-round draft pick out of UCLA in 2017, by the Washington Football Team.

Moreau, who’ll turn 27 on April 9, has been mainly a special-teams player. He’s played in 60 games and made 18 starts.

Moreau, 6-foot and 204 pounds, was drafted when new Falcons vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith was with the Washington Football Team.

Moreau played only 156 defensive snaps (15%) last season. He played 181 special-teams snaps (41%) in 2020.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the top nine picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 3.0:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)

2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, (QB, BYU)

3. Miami Dolphins: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)

4. Denver Broncos (trade with Falcons): Trey Lance (QB, North Dakota State)

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon)

6. Philadelphia Eagles: DeVonta Smith (WR, Alabama)

7. Detroit Lions: Jaylen Waddle (WR, Alabama)

8. Carolina Panthers: Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)

9. Falcons (trade with Denver): Micah Parsons, (OLB, Penn State)

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now