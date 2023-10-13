Falcons’ defense working to improve on strong third-down, red-zone play

That showed up Sunday, when the Falcons held the Texans to six punts, a touchdown and four field goals on 11 drives. The Falcons’ strongest play has been on third down, with its opponents going 21-for-64 on conversions this season. The team also has a top-five red-zone defense.

What’s been key to this success? Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen credited his players’ game preparation.

“Our guys do a great job of studying the opponent,” Nielsen said. “They do a great job of studying the plan, how we’re going to be attacked, how we’re going to play certain routes, protections, those types of things.”

While offense dominated Sunday’s game, the Falcons’ defense excelled. The Falcons held Houston to its lowest point total (19) and yards (249) since its season opener Sept. 10. This comes as the Falcons rank among the NFL’s top 10 defenses in yards, allowing an average of 295.2 per game.

Like Nielsen, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett said preparation has been valuable to succeeding on third downs. Players are “in tune,” he said, which also helps no matter if they’re facing a passing or a rushing situation.

Safety Jessie Bates III said the Falcons have a good idea of what they’ll face on third down, and players try to switch up looks as well.

However, the Falcons have recorded only five sacks this season. Yet their quarterback-pressure number, which is a combination of sacks, hurries and knockdowns, comes in at 51 – a relatively high figure.

Nielsen said his unit is focused most on the overall pressure rather than only recording sacks. He said sacks are like interceptions: once they start happening, they typically come in bunches.

Jarrett said the defense wants sacks, which he feels will come with work and time.

“All we can do is … heighten our sense of urgency and try to get to the quarterback as best we can,” Jarrett said.

The Falcons also have struggled with interceptions. They have not tallied an interception since their Sept. 24 contest against Detroit and have only three on the season – all recorded by Bates. He is tied atop the league for individual interceptions.

Nielsen said Bates always is around the football, regardless of whether he is making plays. His confidence is important, Nielsen said, and the defense emulates his play.

“Even at practice the other day, we had a couple punch-outs and you’re seeing a very similar thing that (Bates) did in the game happen in practice,” Nielsen said. “Those guys are seeing it and acting like that.”

Bates said he feels the strength of his play lies in preparation, and he brings the team along with him as a leader. He ensures his teammates sit together and watch film.

Beyond struggles with sacks and interceptions, the Falcons want to continue to improve on their strengths – third downs and red-zone defense – through practice and preparation.

“(We’re) just trying to get better,” Nielsen said. “That’s our thing. If we can be 30%, well let’s be 20%. (We can) just keep improving.”