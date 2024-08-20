Falcons defenders excited to begin working with Matthew Judon, Justin Simmons

“I feel like as a unit, we just got better,” said Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie, who is in his third season with the team. “Having veterans in the (meeting) room who’s played at a high level makes us a better team. In practice, we’re able to learn the little things that they do and how they break down film. I’m excited to go to work with them and try to learn as much as possible.”

Ebiketie, said that he and Judon are represented by the same agency, Klutch Sports Group, and have crossed paths before. Last season, Judon posted 13 total tackles and four sacks with the Patriots. Ebikitie talked about the dynamic among outside linebackers with the addition of Judon.

“We (outside linebackers) have a lot of versatility,” Ebiketie said. “Everybody brings different things to the team, but at the end of the day, we must be able to learn from everybody and become the most complete players as possible.”

Ebiketie said what coaches have emphasized to the defense this training camp going into the regular season.

“The coaches have given us this identity to go out there and make chaos,” Ebiketie said. “They really encourage us to play fast and physical. They want to get us very familiar with the playbook to the point where it becomes second nature in games.”

Zach Harrison, entering his second season out of Ohio State, spoke of his reaction to having the two new Falcons.

“They’re really good players, and I’m happy that they’re on my team now,” Harrison said.