Atlanta Falcons

Falcons defenders excited to begin working with Matthew Judon, Justin Simmons

Atlanta Falcons' Matthew Judon walks off the field after an exhibition game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Credit: AP

By Kendall Wright
1 hour ago

With the their offense finding a good rhythm in training camp, the Falcons decided it was time to find a boost for the defense.

And what a boost it was – with the Falcons adding a pair of Pro Bowl players in Matthew Judon and Justin Simmons.

Judon, a four-time Pro Bowl player, arrives in Atlanta having played five seasons with the Ravens and three with the Patriots. As for Simmons, a two-time Pro Bowl player, he has spent his entire eight-year career with the Broncos and recorded 70 total tackles, two forced fumbles and three interceptions last season.

“I feel like as a unit, we just got better,” said Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie, who is in his third season with the team. “Having veterans in the (meeting) room who’s played at a high level makes us a better team. In practice, we’re able to learn the little things that they do and how they break down film. I’m excited to go to work with them and try to learn as much as possible.”

Ebiketie, said that he and Judon are represented by the same agency, Klutch Sports Group, and have crossed paths before. Last season, Judon posted 13 total tackles and four sacks with the Patriots. Ebikitie talked about the dynamic among outside linebackers with the addition of Judon.

“We (outside linebackers) have a lot of versatility,” Ebiketie said. “Everybody brings different things to the team, but at the end of the day, we must be able to learn from everybody and become the most complete players as possible.”

Ebiketie said what coaches have emphasized to the defense this training camp going into the regular season.

“The coaches have given us this identity to go out there and make chaos,” Ebiketie said. “They really encourage us to play fast and physical. They want to get us very familiar with the playbook to the point where it becomes second nature in games.”

Zach Harrison, entering his second season out of Ohio State, spoke of his reaction to having the two new Falcons.

“They’re really good players, and I’m happy that they’re on my team now,” Harrison said.

Kendall Wright is a sports reporter intern for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He is a rising fourth-year student studying journalism and business institutions at Northwestern University.

