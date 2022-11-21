Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson on his record return: ‘They have been blocking all year’

On how the return broke open: “It was 10 guys out there. They have been blocking all year. It’s way different than last year. These guys are more hungry this year. We (saw) last week that we should have had a few.”

JAYLINN HAWKINS, safety

On Justin Fields: “He’s a good quarterback. Good arm. Good arm talent. He’s good on his feet. He can (make) plays. He’s just a good quarterback.”

On keeping Fields in the pocket: “Yeah, but he still did his thing, though. Respect to him.”

On the final interception: “I was just reading the quarterback the whole time. I was just shuffling and shuffling. When the ball was in the air, I was like, ‘Go make a play.’”

On the defense getting an end-of-game stop: “Really big. Really big. I really wanted to be a part of the club of players who already have game-ending stops like Richie Grant and Dee Alford. They have game-winners on the back end (of the defense). But it was just big for us to win, though. Get back on the right track.”

On Patterson’s kickoff return: “That was hard. I’m not going to lie, that was super dope. That was dope, man. That boy took off. He took off like a rocket. It’s cool because he really just wanted it. You could see it in my dog’s eyes. It was just very big. Just for the team win today and just for himself. That was a huge accomplishment.”

ABDULLAH ANDERSON, defensive tackle

On rushing Fields: “We just had to make sure that we rushed as one. We knew that he was going to run the ball on first and second downs. So we just had to alert each other. Make sure that we talked, attack the blocks, come off blocks and make him go side-to-side and not up the field.”

On containing Fields: “I think we did a good job, especially the inside guys, pushing the pocket up front and letting the outside guys pressure and rush on the outside. It was hard. He’s a great player. I think us working together helped us. That’s how we had to rush.”

On getting the win: “We needed this one. We really needed this one. Start the momentum and finish these last games that we have in front of us.”

On possibly losing Ta’Quon Graham: “It’s hard because TQ is a great player. One of the best defensive linemen that I’ve (played with). We just told each other, look we lost a key player and we have to step up. No ifs, ands or buts ... we have to step up ... make sure we attack blocks, make sure we win the line of scrimmage. I hope he comes back because he’s a key part of this defense.”

GRADY JARRETT, defensive tackle

On Graham going down: “I think the depth really showed today. It was good to see guys step up. Guys like Abdullah Anderson, who got his first sack of the season today against his former team. Jalen Dalton and Big Timmy (Horne) stepped up. We definitely have confidence in our guys, but we hate to see our brother go down. We hope for the best diagnosis to come back, and he’s going to bounce back from whatever it is. It’s going to motivate us to go harder.”

On playing against Fields: “It was definitely important. It helps when you’ve got linebackers like we’ve got ... guys running. The defensive linemen were hunting even though we were out there tired. We were rolling people in and out. It was definitely a defensive team effort. A group effort. I couldn’t have been much prouder of how the guys played and didn’t quit and that we were able to stop them at the end.”

A.J. TERRELL, cornerback

On the four sacks helping the secondary: “It helped a lot. He was a mobile quarterback coming in. We knew that he was going to get outside. We harped on it this week about keeping him contained and making sure we plaster receivers. Making sure that we didn’t let him break loose when he started scrambling. It worked hand-in-hand. They did what they had to do, and we did what we had to do on the back end.”

On Hawkins’ interception to end the game: “That’s what it’s all about. We have to always find a way to create a big turnover at the end of the game to seal it. We needed that. It was definitely big for us.”

On his hamstring: “I’m good. I played four quarters. I felt I showed that I was good.”

On Patterson’s return: “I don’t know what I was thinking. I knew the record was on the line. I knew that meant a lot to him, a lot to the team.”

On if the return sparked the team: “Yes, it did. Special teams definitely got the job done.”

On Jarrett missing an interception: “I went right up to him. It was up in the air for a minute. He’ll be straight, though. It was up there. I don’t know who could have caught that one. It was like a real punt.”

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

MYKAL WALKER, linebacker

On the challenge of containing Fields: “Just a number of things, you want to get that sack to get off the field, but this whole game was discipline. Details and discipline. Having those guys not rush up the field, not go around the quarterback and get a sack, just stay in the rush lanes. We had a good plan. We had to contain him and not let him get out and make a play.”

On another game-ending stop: “It’s something that we preach. It’s on us. We have to end it.”

TYLER ALLGEIER, running back

On the importance of Patterson’s kickoff return for a touchdown: “I think it’s just adversity, especially his inner self as well. You come off that fumble, but he wasn’t worried about it. He said, ‘Next time I get the ball, I’m going to make the most out of it,’ and look what he did, housing it for 103. Just shows a lot about his character and the unit as well blocking their (butts) off, especially for him, so it’s good.”

On the importance of Sunday’s win: “We needed it. It’s a good step forward to what we want to do and become.”

On the final offensive drive of the game: “We needed that one; we needed it. It just shows a lot about our offense, especially in tough situations, and that situational awareness and all that stuff. We just needed to get points out of it and finish the game.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD