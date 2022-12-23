Falcons bracing for chilly reception from Ravens on Saturday

The Ravens average 164.7 yards rushing per game, which ranks second in the NFL. The Falcons average 164.1, which ranks third.

Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards powered the Ravens’ rushing attack to 198 yards in a 13-3 loss to the Browns on Sunday. Dobbins rushed 13 times for 125 yards, and Edwards had 55 yards on seven carries.

“Two big, strong and physical guys,” Jarrett said. “They get downhill fast, quick and in a hurry. They definitely have a brand of football they play, and we have to be ready.”

Neither team has a potent passing attack. Throw in the high winds, and you have a potentially old-school run-only game.

The Ravens average 180.6 yards passing per game, which ranks 27th in the league. Huntley has not thrown a touchdown pass this season.

The Falcons averaged 150.9 yards passing per game, which ranks 31st. Ridder did not have a touchdown pass in his debut, a 21-18 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

“It really doesn’t matter,” Harbaugh said. “There are no excuses; we have to make the most of whatever the circumstances are. If it ends up being 40 mile-per-hour gusts, then we’re going to have to deal with those.”

The Ravens are trying to clinch a berth in the AFC playoffs and contend for the AFC North title. They are one game behind the Bengals (10-4). The Falcons, Saints and Panthers trail the Buccaneers (6-8) by one game in the NFC South, with three games to play.

Ridder, who played in college at Cincinnati, has played in cold-weather games.

“Yeah, there were a couple of bad-weather games,” Ridder said. “I think the worst one was at Temple in 2019. It was about 32 and sleeting.”

It will take some pretty strong mind control to block out the elements.

“I know the weather is supposed to be cold for this week, but at the end of the day, that’s what we can’t control,” Ridder said.

The Ravens’ defense features linebacker Roquan Smith, a former Georgia standout who was selected to his first Pro Bowl on Wednesday. The Ravens rank fourth in the league in points allowed (18.4) and third in rushing yards allowed (85.6).

The Falcons’ offensive line is anchored by right guard Chris Lindstrom, who was selected to the Pro Bowl as the backup guard behind starters Zach Martin (Dallas) and Landon Dickerson (Philadelphia).

“The whole offensive line should be Pro Bowlers, All-Pro, just with the way they have been playing and putting themselves together,” Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson said. “No offense to last year, it’s like a new offensive line, but it’s not. The way they are working, the pride they put in themselves.”

Patterson, a former wide receiver, has matched his career-high of 618 yards rushing over nine games. He had 618 in 13 games last season.

“This whole offseason, they came together as a unit,” Patterson said. “They are blocking their (expletive) off for me, Avery (Williams), Tyler (Allgeier) and Keith (Smith) and (Caleb Huntley). They are doing it.”

If the Falcons have to lean on their offensive line against the Ravens, that will be just fine with Patterson.

“We go as the offensive line goes,” Patterson said. “When those boys are fired up and hungry, the sky is the limit for us as running backs. We love it because the challenge they accept each and every week, they go against the best (defensive) lines in the NFL. They accept that challenge, and they don’t shy away from the challenge. They love it.”

Patterson also believes that Ridder will be up to the task.

“Just the way that guy works, he’s so good,” Patterson said. “I still really don’t think he knows how good he is. He’s just so young and just so humble. He’s hungry. I just hope he keeps playing with that chip on his shoulder.”

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD