Falcons’ Bijan Robinson ‘isn’t feeling well’

TAMPA, Fla . – Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson played only six snaps in the first half and coach Arthur Smith told FOX that he “isn’t feeling well” on Sunday. Smith made the comment according the sideline reporter coming out of halftime of the game against the Buccaneers.

The game was tied 10-10 at halftime.

Robinson wasn’t on the injury report this past week and was present during all open media sessions.

Robinson said he was getting sore after last week’s game. He entered the game with 80 rushes for 401 yards and 26 catches for 189 and two touchdowns

He was on a pace for 300 touches for the season.

Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier took over his role in the offense.

