Falcons’ Arthur Smith: ‘The plan is obviously to start Desmond’

PHOENIX – It’s official - Desmond Ridder is the starting quarterback for the Falcons.
Coach Arthur Smith acknowledged as much Tuesday while speaking at the NFL owners meeting. The second-year player from Cincinnati sits atop the depth chart and the team plans to move forward into its offseason and eventual 2023 preseason preparations with Ridder as QB1.
“The plan is obviously to start Desmond,” Smith said. “That’s our plan going forward right now.”
Ridder went 2-2 in four starts at the end of the 2022 season, but was not officially named the starter during an offseason which included the signing of free agent Taylor Heinecke, who beat the Falcons as a member of the Washington Commanders last season.
There were also the constant rumors on the possibility of former league MVP Lamar Jackson coming to town, but the team has decided not to extend an offer as the Ravens’ QB is seeking a trade.
“I’m always going to focus on us,” Smith said. “I don’t want to speculate about guys that are not on our roster.”
