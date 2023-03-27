Falcons’ updated depth chart: Joe Gaziano, Germain Ifedi added

PHOENIX — Here’s what the Falcons’ depth chart looks like with the most recent signings of offensive tackle Germain Ifedi last week and defensive end Joe Gaziano on Monday:
OFFENSE
QB – Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside, Feleipe Franks
RB – Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, *Caleb Huntley, B.J. Baylor
FB – Keith Smith, Clint Ratkovich
WR – Drake London, Frank Darby, *Jared Bernhardt, Josh Ali
TE – *Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Parker Hesse, Feleipe Franks, *John FitzPatrick, Tucker Fisk, John Raine
LT – Jake Matthews, Germain Ifedi
LG – Kyle Hinton, Matt Hennessy, *Jalen Mayfield, *Justin Shaffer
C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jonotthan Harrison
RG – Chris Lindstrom
RT – Kaleb McGary, Tyler Vrabel
WR – Mack Hollins, Ra’Shaun Henry
DEFENSE
OLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone, Quinton Bell
DE – Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne, Amani Bledsoe
NT – Eddie Goldman, *Ta’Quon Graham, Jalen Dalton
DE – David Onyemata, Joe Gaziano
OLB – Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, David Anenih
ILB – Kaden Elliss, Dorian Etheridge, Tae Davis
ILB – Troy Andersen, Mykal Walker, Nate Landman
CB – A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes (nickel), Dylan Mabin, Javelin Guidry
FS – Jessie Bates III, Jaylinn Hawkins, Micah Abernathy, Jamal Peters
SS – Richie Grant, *Jovante Moffatt
CB – *Casey Hayward, Cornell Armstrong, Darren Hall, Dee Alford, Matt Hankins, John Reid
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Younghoe Koo
P/H – Bradley Pinion
LS – Liam McCullough
PR – Avery Williams
KOR – Cordarrelle Patterson or Avery Williams
Note: Players who ended the season on injured reserve have an asterisk.
