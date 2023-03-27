X

Falcons’ updated depth chart: Joe Gaziano, Germain Ifedi added

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

PHOENIX — Here’s what the Falcons’ depth chart looks like with the most recent signings of offensive tackle Germain Ifedi last week and defensive end Joe Gaziano on Monday:

OFFENSE

QB – Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside, Feleipe Franks

RB – Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, *Caleb Huntley, B.J. Baylor

FB – Keith Smith, Clint Ratkovich

WR – Drake London, Frank Darby, *Jared Bernhardt, Josh Ali

TE – *Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Parker Hesse, Feleipe Franks, *John FitzPatrick, Tucker Fisk, John Raine

LT – Jake Matthews, Germain Ifedi

LG – Kyle Hinton, Matt Hennessy, *Jalen Mayfield, *Justin Shaffer

C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jonotthan Harrison

RG – Chris Lindstrom

RT – Kaleb McGary, Tyler Vrabel

WR – Mack Hollins, Ra’Shaun Henry

ExploreBengals coach praises leadership skills of Falcons QB Desmond Ridder

DEFENSE

OLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone, Quinton Bell

DE – Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne, Amani Bledsoe

NT – Eddie Goldman, *Ta’Quon Graham, Jalen Dalton

DE – David Onyemata, Joe Gaziano

OLB – Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, David Anenih

ILB – Kaden Elliss, Dorian Etheridge, Tae Davis

ILB – Troy Andersen, Mykal Walker, Nate Landman

CB – A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes (nickel), Dylan Mabin, Javelin Guidry

FS – Jessie Bates III, Jaylinn Hawkins, Micah Abernathy, Jamal Peters

SS – Richie Grant, *Jovante Moffatt

CB – *Casey Hayward, Cornell Armstrong, Darren Hall, Dee Alford, Matt Hankins, John Reid

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P/H – Bradley Pinion

LS – Liam McCullough

PR – Avery Williams

KOR – Cordarrelle Patterson or Avery Williams

Note: Players who ended the season on injured reserve have an asterisk.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Danny Karnik

Benefit of new LB coach Kevin Sherrer ‘hard to measure’2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Bengals coach praises leadership skills of Falcons QB Desmond Ridder
2h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia RB Kendall Milton sidelined again
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: Should we worry about the Braves’ pitching?
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: Should we worry about the Braves’ pitching?
8h ago

Credit: Steve Musco

Yale transfer E.J. Jarvis has interest in Georgia Tech
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Bengals’ Zac Taylor on Jessie Bates: ‘He’ll do a great job down there in Atlanta’
2h ago
Bengals coach praises leadership skills of Falcons QB Desmond Ridder
2h ago
Ravens’ Lamar Jackson says he requested a trade
5h ago
Featured

Does insurance cover hail damage to your car, house?
9h ago
‘Keep Swinging #44′: Braves unveil Hank Aaron tribute uniforms
9h ago
From 2019: Atlantans make trip to Ghana’s ‘Door of No Return’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top