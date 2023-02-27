Falcons’ Arthur Smith revamps his coaching staff

It’s not clear from the moves who will replace Charles London as the quarterbacks coach. Offensive coordinator Dave Ragone spent a lot of time with London and quarterbacks Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota and Logan Woodside last season. London left for the Titans where he was named quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

Also, there is not a clear replacement for Monachino on the staff of new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, who replaced the retired Dean Pees.

Other moves include, Bill Walsh Diversity coaching fellow/offensive line Mateo Kambui, offensive assistant Patrick Kramer, offensive assistant Steven King, special projects-defense Mario Jeberaeel, special teams assistant Matt Baker and football analyst Michael Gray.

Before joining the Falcons, Jackson was the Bengals secondary/cornerbacks coach (2020-21) and helped them reach Super Bowl LVI. He also has coached for the Jets (2018-19), Titans (2016-17), Lions (2013), Washington (2004-11) and the Bills (2001-03).

Jackson, 53, played for the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans from 1991-99.

The Bow Tie Chronicles