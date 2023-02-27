Falcons’ Arthur Smith revamps his coaching staff

FLOWERY BRANCH – After firing three assistant coaches after the season, Falcons coach Arthur Smith announced a revamped coaching staff on Monday.
Secondary coach Jon Hoke, defensive line coach Gary Emanuel and outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino, all original members of Smith’s staff, where not retained.
The Falcons will replace Hoke with Steve Jackson, who was on the staff as a senior offensive assistant last season. He spent 19 seasons as a secondary coach prior to joining the Falcons.
In addition to Jackson, the Falcons hired David Huxtable as a senior defensive assistant, Nick Perry was moved to assistant wide receivers coach from assistant defensive backs coach.
Shawn Flaherty was named assistant offensive line coach, Lanier Goethie was named defensive front specialist after serving two years as a defensive assistant.
It’s not clear from the moves who will replace Charles London as the quarterbacks coach. Offensive coordinator Dave Ragone spent a lot of time with London and quarterbacks Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota and Logan Woodside last season. London left for the Titans where he was named quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.
Also, there is not a clear replacement for Monachino on the staff of new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, who replaced the retired Dean Pees.
Other moves include, Bill Walsh Diversity coaching fellow/offensive line Mateo Kambui, offensive assistant Patrick Kramer, offensive assistant Steven King, special projects-defense Mario Jeberaeel, special teams assistant Matt Baker and football analyst Michael Gray.
Before joining the Falcons, Jackson was the Bengals secondary/cornerbacks coach (2020-21) and helped them reach Super Bowl LVI. He also has coached for the Jets (2018-19), Titans (2016-17), Lions (2013), Washington (2004-11) and the Bills (2001-03).
Jackson, 53, played for the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans from 1991-99.
