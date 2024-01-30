Falcons 2023 season review: The linebackers

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Going into the season, the Falcons planned to partner linebacker Troy Andersen with free-agent signee Kaden Elliss to patrol the middle of the defense. Andersen sustained a torn pectoral muscle Sept. 24 in a 20-6 loss to the Lions, in the third game of the season.

Andersen, who’s 6-foot-4 and 239 pounds, showed his athletic ability the previous season as a rookie.

“The kid was doing a tremendous job for us before he got hurt,” Bush said. “That was a bummer for him. This kid has had a lot of success along the way, and this kind of set him back a little bit.”

Nate Landman stepped in admirably against the run and got better in coverage as the season progressed. But Andersen’s speed was sorely missed as the Falcons struggled to chase down quarterbacks in key losses to Minnesota, Arizona and Carolina.

Andersen had 10 tackles in the season-opening win over the Panthers. He sustained a concussion and missed the second game, against the Packers. He had nine tackles in the loss to Detroit before his injury.

Elliss started all 17 games and ranked second on the team with 122 tackles.

Landman, an undrafted player from Colorado in 2022, ranked third on the team with 110 tackles.

“Both Kaden and Nate, in this case, they kind of played off of each other,” Bush said. “Fed off of each other. They did a good job of preparation before we got to (the games). They did a great job of handling all of the information that we passed to them.”

Elliss played with the Saints and knew how former defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen wanted to attack offenses. He passed that information to Landman.

“Then finding other little nuances about teams to help them along the way,” Bush said. “They were phenomenal in that way. Even leading in the room with some of the younger guys.”

The new regime may appreciate Elliss’ leadership style.

“Kaden is the kind of kid where his actions speak for what he’s doing or what he’s trying to say,” Bush said. “He’s not a very vocal guy. He’s not going to go out and be rah-rah-rah. But he leads by example.”

Landman played five seasons at Colorado from 2017-21. He became the first player in school history to earn all-conference honors at least four times, (two first-team, two second-team). He amassed 409 tackles, 11 sacks, 17 pass breakups in 48 games for the Buffaloes.

He was named second-team All-American in 2020.

“Nate has always been accomplished,” Bush said. “He just had some hiccups in college. So, he’s been a guy who understands football. He’s a guy who’s been very, very instinctive. He’s played (middle) linebacker his whole life he understands the nuances of the position.”

Landman just kept working quietly on his own, until he got his opportunity.

“More than anything, it’s his preparation,” Bush said. “Even when he was on the practice squad he prepared himself of if he got an opportunity, I’m not going to blow the opportunity.”

Landman became a dependable force on the defense.

“He likes the action,” Bush said. “He likes being between the tackles. Going down hill and hitting people. The position is made for him. He’s made for the position.”

Landman also packed a wallop with his tackles.

“He flourished when it comes to being physical,” Bush said. “The instincts jump off the screen at you when you watch him operate. He operates like a middle linebacker. He understands the nuances of the position.”

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who was on a one-year, make-good $3 million deal, was stout against the run and had 6.5 sacks.

Second-year outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie, had a solid season, but was not the game-wrecker the team hoped it was getting when he was drafted. He finished with 25 tackles and six sacks. He has a large upside heading into his third season.

LINEBACKERS

Starters: OLB Bud Dupree (unrestricted free agent), ILB *Troy Andersen, ILB Kaden Elliss, OLB Arnold Ebiketie.

Backups: OLB Lorenzo Carter (UFA), ILB Nate Landman, ILB Andre Smith Jr., ILB DeAngelo Malone

