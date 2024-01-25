Falcons’ 2023 season review: running backs

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Robinson, who was taken with the eighth overall pick in the draft, amassed 1,463 yards from scrimmage to surpass William Andrews (1,332 yards) for the most yards from scrimmage by a rookie in Falcons history. Andrews’ mark was set in 1979.

Robinson had six games with 100 yards from scrimmage, surpassing wide receiver Julio Jones, who had five in 2011 and Allgeier, who also had five last season. Robinson was named the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie team Tuesday.

“(Bijan) has done a really good job doing the things that we’ve asked him to do,” Falcons running backs coach Michael Pitre said. “He’s done a great job of proving that he could be a three-down back in this league. He’s done a great job of showing what he can do in the pass game.”

Robinson rushed 214 times for 976 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 58 passes for 487 yards and four touchdowns. Robinson, who was electric in the open field, also had 15 broken tackles, according to Pro Football Reference’s advanced stats.

“There are things (I) have to learn from and start to execute, especially for what we want to do next season,” Robinson said.

Former Falcons coach Arthur Smith was careful not to put too much on Robinson’s plate. He kept him in the 15 to 20 touch-per-game range.

Robinson, who played at Texas, said there were several lessons he learned during his first season in the NFL.

“Every game, you have to take it as a new game,” said Robinson, who rushed for more than 90 yards in four games. “Just because you might have done something great one game, it’s a totally different game coming up next.”

Robinson also learned not to relax.

“You can’t get comfortable,” Robinson said. “Never get comfortable with anything in this league. Any games. Any situations. I always keep my drive and never lose it throughout games.”

Robinson noticed the step up in competition.

“Everybody in the league is good,” Robinson said. “Everybody in this league is the best in the world. That’s why they are here. So, they all have schemes. They all have plans to try to stop you as an individual. As an offense.”

Smith and offensive coordinator Dave Ragone crafted the plan to unleash Robinson along with Pitre.

“I would just say, never get comfortable in this league ever because somebody is always trying to take you (down),” Robinson said. “Take your spot. Trying to come after you. That’s kind of what I’ve learned throughout the season.

Pitre’s task of getting Robinson ready to help carry the offense started in the offseason.

“He was averaging almost 5 yards a carry, but most importantly is that the teammates around him gave him the opportunity to continue to showcase what he can do to try to help us win games,” Pitre said. “We (were) very, very happy with his progress throughout the season.”

Allgeier rushed 186 times for 683 yards and four touchdowns, after rushing for a rookie-record 1,035 yards in 2022. He also had 15 broken tackles.

“Roles change from week to week,” Pitre said. “Tyler (did) a really job of doing the things we asked him to do. He (did) some thing on the goal line and in short-yardage situations. He (did) some things in the pass game. He really did have a good year last year.”

Patterson, who was 32 during the season, showed signs of slowing. He rushed only 50 times for 181 yards and caught nine passes for 38 yards and a touchdown. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and he turns 33 on March 17.

Pitre gave credit to the linemen, tight ends and receivers for their blocking.

“Fullback Keith (Smith) did a really good job,” Pitre said.

Also, running back Carlos Washington Jr. spent most of last season on the practice squad.

“Carlos has done a great job,” Pitre said. “He’s extremely smart. He catches the ball well. He has continued to get more and more comfortable with the speed of the NFL.”

With Patterson headed for free agency, there is a path to the roster for Washington.

“So, we were extremely encouraged about his development through this year,” Pitre said. “I think it’s been a really good opportunity for him to be on the (practice) squad, going against a really dominant defense every single day because he’s seeing what it’s like to play at a high level.”

RUNNING BACKS

Starter: Bijan Robinson

Backups: Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson (unrestricted free agent), *Avery Williams

Starter at FB: *Keith Smith (UFA)

Backup: Tucker Fisk

*Ended season on injured reserve

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Falcons’ position-by-position analysis:

Part 1: Running backs

Part 2: Quarterback

Part 3: Wide receivers/tight ends

Part 4: Offensive line

Part 5: Defensive line

Part 6: Linebackers

Part 7: Defensive backs

Part 8: Special teams

The Bow Tie Chronicles