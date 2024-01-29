Falcons’ 2023 season review: Defensive line

Things changed in Week 8 when Jarrett went down with a torn ACL early in the loss to Tennessee. The Falcons picked up defensive tackle Kentavious Street in a trade with the Eagles, but he went down to a season-ending injury a few games later.

Other players stepped up and the unit still finished the season strong. Here’s a look at some of the key players on the line from last season:

-Campbell started all 17 games. He was productive as he finished with 56 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for losses and 17 quarterback hits. He also registered the third safety of his career.

“It’s a children’s game and sometimes we make it bigger than it really is,” Campbell said. “At the end of the day, it’s about going out there competing and putting on a show for the fans. Having fun with the guys.”

-LaCale London, a former XFL player with the St. Louis Battlehawks, became a key rotational player and played in seven games.

-Ta’Quon Graham came back for a season-ending knee surgery the previous year and was a solid member of the rotation. He played in 15 games and made two starts. He had 23 tackles and one forced fumble.

-Zach Harrison, who was taken in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft, cshowed some promise with three sacks over his final three games.

But losing Jarrett was a big blow to the unit and in his absence the defense had to continously shuffle personnel.

“It was tough,” Jarrett said. “It was tough not being on the field and being in a position to where I could help the team. That was my first time going through that.”

Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowler, felt the unit made some strides last season.

“We just have to continue to grow,” Jarrett said. “Continue to get better. Continue to add pieces and myself getting back healthy and back

Will the growth process include Campbell, who played on a one-year, $7 million deal last season?

“This group was really fun to be around,” Campbell said. “We had a lot of ups and downs. Some under-achieving moments. We fought hard and gave everything we had. It just wasn’t enough this year, but it was still a real fun journey. I love my guys.”

Campbell was uncertain about retiring.

“Honestly, I’m not sure if this is it,” Campbell said. “I feel good. I feel like I played some good football. It’s going to be hard. I have to go through the process before I commit to coming back. I have to go through my process. I don’t think (New Orleans) was my last game.”

DEFENSIVE LINE

Starters: DE Calais Campbell (UFA), DT *Grady Jarrett, DT David Onyemata

Backups: DT Albert Huggins, LaCale London (UFA), *Kentavious Street, Tommy Togiai and Ta’Quon Graham. DEs Zach Harrison, Joe Gaziano (UFA) and *Ikenna Enechiukwu.

Falcons’ position-by-position analysis:

Part 1: Running backs

Part 2: Quarterbacks

Part 3: Wide receivers/tight ends

Part 4: Offensive line

Part 5: Defensive line

Part 6: Linebackers

Part 7: Defensive backs

Part 8: Special teams

The Bow Tie Chronicles