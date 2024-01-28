Falcons 2023 season review: The offensive line

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

The pass blocking was better, but still needs improvement. They had a sack per pass attempt of 7.55%, which ranked 20th in the league. The offensive line allowed 42 sacks.

Backups Storm Norton, Ryan Neuzil, Tyler Vrabel and Kyle Hinton all had to step in at some point over the course of the season.

“At one point, I think we were pretty much playing everybody that we had that was dressed,” Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said. “You know what, those guys that don’t get that opportunity, that’s one of the hard things about being a backup in this league. You have to prepare like you are starting. It’s hard because sometimes you don’t get that chance. For those to actually get the chance and go out there and do well, man, you’re so excited about that.”

Norton went in for Kaleb McGary at right tackle. Neuzil took over when center Drew Dalman sustained a right ankle injury. Vrabel had to play some left tackle for Jake Matthews. Hinton went in for Chris Lindstrom.

“When you really get to test your depth of those actual game moments,” Ledford said. “You can feel good at practice and things like that, but what about some live reps for Neuzil in there at center. Or Storm going in there at tackle or Kyle Hinton going in there at guard. It was great to see.”

The line was anchored by the guards, Chris Lindstrom and rookie Matthew Bergeron, who started all 17 games. Lindstrom was selected to his second consecutive Pro Bowl team and was named second-team All-Pro.

“There are not a enough good things that I can say about Chris, not only about him as a player, but his approach,” Ledford said. “Who he is as a person. Just what he’s made of. His work ethic is something else. I get taken back a lot just watching it. He’s special. He’s very special.”

Bergeron, who was taken in the second round of the draft out of Syracuse, was an opening-game starter.

“I think when you talk about young players coming in, there’s always an adjustment period,” Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said. “It’s different with each position.”

Bergeron, who played tackle in college, jumped right into the mix.

“What he was able to do is come in with a really good nucleus of guys around him, coaches who understand how to get guys ready,” Ragone said. “He’s embraced the challenge of playing early and trying to play consistent football.”

Now, it wasn’t perfect, but Bergeron more that held his own.

“He was learning every time he (went) out there,” Ragone said. “And what you love about what he does, just like a lot of our young players, once they go out there and they experience something, they either self-correct it or they either learn from it the next time it occurs.”

McGary had a right knee injury and started 14 games. Norton performed well in his absence.

“I thought Storm did a great job coming in there,” Ledford said. “Coming in an getting some very meaningful reps for us. He had some really good games for us. We are really happy with Storm.”

Dalman was considered the most improved player for the Falcons by Pro Football Focus. He had a 65.9 grade in 2022 and improved to 82.3 in 2023. He tried to battle through a right ankle injury, but missed three games. He ranked third among centers in PFF grades, largely because of his run-blocking prowess (90.0).

“Drew had a really, really good season,” Ledford said. “I’ve been really impressed with Drew, week in and week out. He’s got great command out there. Injuries, that’s something that’s going to happen at some point in your career.”

The former regime was hoping to get to continue to work with Vrabel, guard Justin Shaffer and guard/center Jovaughn Gwyn.

“For a guy like Shaffer, you’ve got Chris Lindstrom in that room and … if you want to know how to play a long time in this league, follow the habits that you get to watch every day,” Ledford said. “For Vrabel, the same thing with Jake Matthews out there.”

Gwyn, who was drafted in the seventh round last year out of South Carolina, was active for one game.

“I was very happy with him,” Ledford said. “Jovaughn, he’s going to be a very good player. He’s worked hard. At some point, he’s going to get a chance, a shot.”

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

OFFENSIVE LINE

Starters: LT Jake Matthews, LG Matthew Bergeron, C Drew Dalman, RG Chris Lindstrom, RT Kaleb McGary.

Backups: C *Matt Hennessy (unrestricted free agent), G/C Jovaughn Gwyn, C/G Ryan Neuzil, G/T Kyle Hinton, T Storm Norton and T *Ethan Greenridge.

