Ex-Falcon great Ray Brown dies at age 74

Brown, who battled dementia and lung cancer in recent years, was selected by the Falcons in the 1971 NFL draft and remained with the franchise through the 1977 season. He was a key member of the Grits Blitz defense, which at the time set an NFL record allowing an all-time low number of points (129) in a 14-game season.

Brown had five interceptions, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries on a defense that became historically great during the 1977 season in Atlanta. He played the final three seasons of his career (78-80) with the Saints.

In 1973, he led the Falcons with six interceptions and the following year led the NFC with eight interceptions.

After football, Brown entered the business world. He was the owner of a construction and home remodeling business from 1983 to 2016, named Brown Boy II.

Brown was proud member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated and volunteered for several years at the Cobb County Juvenile Court.

Brown, who was born on January 12, 1949, in Fort Worth, Texas, is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Brown; four children, Gretchen Brown, Ryan Bantu, Derek Tice-Brown and Christopher Brown.

There will be a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 at H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta. Brown’s final burial will be held at Cedar Hill Memorial Park in Fort Worth, Texas.

