Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who returned a kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown in the 27-24 win over the Bears on Sunday, was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday.
It was Patterson’s ninth kickoff return TD of his career and an NFL record. He was tied with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington, who have eight.
Patterson earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week after rushing 17 times for 141 yards and a touchdown in a 27-23 win over Seattle on Sept. 25.
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
