Falcons’ Casey Hayward may have ‘long-term’ injury

Cornerback A.J. Terrell left the field holding the back of his leg after covering a deep pass in the third quarter. It was announced as a thigh injury. He did not return to the game but said he was fine after the game.

Also, defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham left the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. He returned to the game.

In the fourth quarter, cornerback Isaiah Oliver needed medical attention. But he’s fine, according to Smith. “It’s football,” Smith said.

However, Hayward could be headed for injured reserve.

“The rest of those guys we’ll continue to evaluate,” Smith said. “I think they will be short term, but Casey is the one that we’re concerned about.”

Smith is fine with the depth in the secondary. At one point against the 49ers, Dee Alford, Hall and Mike Ford were the cornerbacks with Hayward, Terrell and Oliver out.

The Bengals defeated the Saints 30-26, and quarterback Joe Burrow passed for 300 yards in the victory.

“Obviously, it’s still early in the week,” Smith said. “We know we have a challenge in Cincinnati and their personnel as much as they like to play in 11 personnel (three wide receivers), and they’ve got really good wideouts and a really good quarterback ... We’re confident in our guys. They stepped up and played really well (against San Francisco).”

Hayward, who is from Perry and played at Vanderbilt, agreed to a two-year contract with the Falcons in March.

Hayward, 33, was a second-round pick (62nd overall) by the Green Bay Packers in 2012. He played four seasons with the Packers, five with the Chargers and one with the Raiders. He was named to the Pro Bowl and was second-team All-Pro in 2016 and 2017.

Hayward has played in 152 games and made 118 starts. He has 25 career interceptions.

Hayward, 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds, took over for Fabian Moreau, who was not re-signed by the team.

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD