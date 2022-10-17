Five takeaways from Falcons’ win over 49ers

-The running game produced 168 yards, its third-highest total of the season.

“That’s what we’ve been preaching (playing as a unit),” said London, who leads the team with 25 receptions. “To go out there and do it, and showcase it in front of our fans at home was a big thing.”

Here are five takeaways from the victory:

1. Stopping Deebo: The Falcons’ defense did more than respectable job against San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel, whom Falcons coach Arthur Smith called a ‘complete football player.’

Samuel had touchdowns rushing and receiving in the 49ers’ previous two games, but didn’t reach the end zone either way against the Falcons. He faced double coverage on several occasions and also faced several Falcons tacklers when he ran the ball.

And on a key third-down play in the third quarter, Samuel was stopped short of the first down on a tackle by Casey Hayward.

“The play that Casey (Hayward) came out on, I mean, he knew exactly what was coming and read it,” Smith said. “Again, Deebo (Samuel) is a good player, and he was able to extend a little bit, but those were huge plays. Guys were really tuned in. I thought we had a good week.”

2. The line play: The offensive line helped to carve out 168 yards rushing on 40 carries.

“The defense played amazing, special teams were amazing and it’s so great to watch our skill guys make great plays,” said right guard Chris Lindstrom. “We are just trying to keep giving those guys opportunities.”

After the 49ers tied the game at 14 in the second quarter, the Falcons answered with an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive that was fueled by solid offensive line play.

“It was awesome,” Lindstrom said of the drive. “We always talk about finishing the half strong and then opening the second half. I thought we did a great of that, being able to score and put pressure on them before the half. We were sputtering in the second quarter.”

And all of it was done against a defense which entered the game as the No. 1-ranked unit in the league.

“They have a great front,” Lindstrom said. “The No. 1 defense in the league. It was a great challenge for us. Coach said that and we just tried to do our best communicating, being on the same track and just being as physical as we could be.”

3. Flawless showing: Marietta didn’t have any bobbled snaps or fumbles, and completed all but one of his pass attempts. He also rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown.

“Marcus was unbelievable,” Lindstrom said. “We have total belief in him. Love him myself individually and as a unit. We’d run through a wall for him. Just absolutely love him. He makes special plays.”

Mariota appears to be hitting his stride after six starts with the Falcons, shaking off some rust after only six starts in the previous three seasons combined.

“He didn’t play for two-and-a-half years, so it took a couple of games,” Smith said. “He learned some things, a little rusty here and there. But I feel like every game he’s getting more comfortable.”

Mariota’s versatility has caused defenses some problems.

“Certainly, can make you defend a lot of things every snap,” Smith said. “Whether we’re doing it or not, or giving you the illusion of doing it, he can put stress on people pre-snap.”

4. Oliver is back: Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver made his return to the lineup after reconstructive knee surgery.

He made an immediate impact with an interception to end the first half. Oliver played 30 defensive snaps (50%). He had two tackles, a pass breakup and a specials teams’ tackle.

“It felt great,” Oliver told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Just being back out there with the guys. I thought we played well defensively, offensively, too, honestly. It felt good. The knee felt great. Everything went well.”

It was Oliver’s second interception of his career.

“On the interception, I was just playing the ball,” Oliver said. “We knew they were trying to get to the sideline. They only had so much time at the end of the half. I was just playing my technique and you catch the ones they throw to you.”

Explore Andersen shines in first NFL start

5. Linebacker showed up, showed out: The Falcons appear to have a keeper in rookie linebacker Troy Anderson, who started for Mykal Walker. He played all 60 of the defensive snaps and tied Rashaad Evans with a team-high 12 tackles.

Walker is expected to return this week, which could give the defense more flexibility Sunday against the Bengals.

