Bears claim former Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker off waivers

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons
By
56 minutes ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Former Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Bears on Monday, according to the league’s transaction listings.

The Falcons are set to face the Bears on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. in Chicago.

Walker started 12 games for the Falcons last season. The Falcons waived him on Sunday after he started and played 24 snaps in the 19-3 win over the Dolphins on Friday.

Walker played in 49 games and made 20 starts with the Falcons. He was drafted in the fourth round out of Fresno State in 2020 by general manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn.

Chicago has waived Kuony Deng in a corresponding move.

Walker was the third-leading tackler on the Falcons last season with 107. Rashaan Evans, the team’s top tackler last season with 159, was not re-signed as the team is moving in a different direction under new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.

Currently, Kaden Elliss, who was signed in free agency, and Troy Andersen, who was drafted in the second round of the 2022 draft, by general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith, are set to replace Walker and Evans.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES
Fulton prosecutors presenting Trump case to grand jury

Credit: AP

AWARD-WINNING INVESTIGATION | Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta mayor has harsh words for Wellstar
12h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
14h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
14h ago

Credit: AP

THE JOLT
Hunter Biden visits Atlanta as federal investigation expands
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons waive wide receiver Frank Darby
3h ago
Falcons sign veteran free agent to add depth at cornerback
3h ago
Former Bengals looking to help turn Falcons around
6h ago
Featured

What’s an indictment? Here’s what to know
Harassment of Atlanta poll workers could be subject of Trump indictments
Chick it out: 60 years of the Big Chicken and its architect’s 90th birthday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top