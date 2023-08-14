Bears claim former Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker off waivers

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Former Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Bears on Monday, according to the league’s transaction listings.

The Falcons are set to face the Bears on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. in Chicago.

Walker started 12 games for the Falcons last season. The Falcons waived him on Sunday after he started and played 24 snaps in the 19-3 win over the Dolphins on Friday.

Walker played in 49 games and made 20 starts with the Falcons. He was drafted in the fourth round out of Fresno State in 2020 by general manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn.

Chicago has waived Kuony Deng in a corresponding move.

Walker was the third-leading tackler on the Falcons last season with 107. Rashaan Evans, the team’s top tackler last season with 159, was not re-signed as the team is moving in a different direction under new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.

Currently, Kaden Elliss, who was signed in free agency, and Troy Andersen, who was drafted in the second round of the 2022 draft, by general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith, are set to replace Walker and Evans.

The Bow Tie Chronicles