All-Pro Kyle Hamilton making a name for himself in Baltimore

Hamilton was taken with the 14th pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He played in 16 games and made four regular-season starts. He also started in the wild-card playoff game. He had 62 tackles, four tackles for loss and five quarterback hits as a rookie.

Hamilton blossomed in his second season, when he made 15 regular-season starts and two playoff starts. His production increased to 81 tackles, 10 tackles for losses, four quarterback hits and four interceptions.

Clearly, things clicked for Hamilton in his second season, as the Ravens moved him around the defense like a chess piece.

“I think it’s like anything else, you just get used to it after being in something for a year, whether you’re playing football or if you’re in a different job or whatever you may do,” Hamilton said. “You kind of get used to what you’re going to see.”

Being able to anticipate things allowed Hamilton to play more aggressively.

“You can go out there and make more plays,” Hamilton said. “I feel like I just got more comfortable last year and let my play do what it needed to do.”

Also, Hamilton believes that his film study was important.

“After seeing all the looks I got my rookie year, I think it kind of naturally happens,” Hamilton said. “I think in this league you just kind of progress from Year One to Year Two and try to do that again in year three.”

It didn’t hurt Hamilton that family friend Chuck Smith also was with the Ravens as their pass-rush coach.

“I was just chopping it with Chuck, working on some pass-rush stuff,” Hamilton said. “He’s a real funny dude. He knew my parents from Atlanta back in the day.”

Now, that Hamilton in comfortable in the league, that could spell trouble for the offenses in the rugged AFC North. The Ravens, Browns and Steelers all made the playoffs last season. The Bengals are getting quarterback Joe Burrow back from injury this season.

“I think, for me, it’s just about consistency and growth,” Hamilton said. “I feel like I still have a lot of things I can get better at. Not only on the field, but off the field.”

As a younger player, Hamilton had to defer to the veterans.

“Try and become a leader while still being a younger guy in the (group),” Hamilton said. “It comes with good play, respect and everything. You’re required to do more at this point. Adjusting to that rule, but also just building on myself as a player and trying to get better.”

The Ravens used Hamilton to defend Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce in the AFC Championship game. They likely will add more to his plate in Year Three.

“I’m all for it,” Hamilton said. “I think that it’s a part of my game. Just the duality of it. The ability to play deep or play in the box. Play nickel, dime, whatever it needs to be. Whatever time. Whatever game.”

The Ravens have a new defensive coordinator in Zach Orr, who replaced Mike Macdonald, who left to become Seattle’s head coach.

“I want to have that flexibility for our coaches and for our defense,” Hamilton said. “Match up when we need to. Be able to put in different spots to benefit our defense and our team. I’m all for it. What every it may be, I think I can handle it.”

Hamilton likes being part of the more than 140 players from Georgia who opened last season on NFL rosters.

“There are a bunch guys who are talented from the middle-of-nowhere Georgia,” Hamilton said. “One being (Ravens middle linebacker and former Georgia Bulldog) Roquan Smith who I play with.

“He’s from somewhere I’ve never even heard of (Montezuma), and I’ve lived in Georgia my whole life. I think that just goes to show how talented the state is as a whole.”

Smith played at Macon County High before going to Georgia.