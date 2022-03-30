Alabama’s Evan Neal could go No. 1 overall in NFL draft

Scouts marveled at how well Neal moved.

“His size and athletic ability has put him in a position to where he has a very bright future,” Saban said. “He did a great job for us when he played guard or tackle. I’m sure that diversity will help him as a pro player as well.”

Neal skipped the 40-yard dash, three-cone drill and shuttle drills. He did only the lineman drills.

“I feel like I came out here and executed,” Neal said. “I feel like I came and I checked all of the boxes, for sure. I’m pleased with my performance.”

Neal believes he can enter the NFL and play at left tackle or right tackle immediately.

“You can pretty much put me anywhere other than center,” Neal said. “I can come in and make an impact, but I see myself as a left or right tackle anywhere. Whatever team needs me to come in and play.”

Neal spent a lot of time talking to scouts and coaches from Jacksonville throughout the day. All 32 NFL teams were present. New England coach Bill Belichick was in attendance.

“Oh, it’s been cool, the time I spent with them,” Neal said. “I didn’t have a meeting with the team since I’ve been here, but they are a great organization.”

He also has had meetings with the New York Jets and Giants, who hold the fourth and fifth overall picks, respectively.

Neal is aware of his high draft projections.

“It’s hard not to look at that stuff, man, but I kind of just let that be what it is,” Neal said. “On draft day, when that day comes in, that’s when I’ll know. So, I’m just taking it day by day.”

Neal said he likes to watch NFL offensive tackles Trent Williams and Tyron Smith.

“I like the mean streak he plays with,” Neal said of Smith. “He doesn’t talk and just puts his hand in the dirt to do his job.”

Neal helped Alabama’s offense average 39.9 points per game last season and 338.2 yards passing. He also had a team-high 34 knockdown blocks while playing more than 1,200 offensive snaps.

Former Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis had to line up against Neal in practice periodically.

“Evan Neal is a great guy, and he’s humble,” Mathis said. “He’s been blessed with great size and with the way he moves. I’m proud of him.”

Neal, who’s from Okeechobee, Fla., believes he improved his game over his years at Alabama.

“I feel like my body controls definitely got better,” Neal said. “That’s something I’ve been working on over the offseason. Overall body control and my feet.”

While Neal was the headliner for the Crimson Tide, eight other players participated in the Pro Day.

Mathis, running back Brian Robinson, wide receiver Slade Bolden, defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis, linebacker Christian Harris, offensive lineman Chris Owens, defensive lineman LaBryan Ray and defensive back Daniel Wright also participated.

Robinson was a late bloomer for Alabama, becoming the starter last season. He finished tied for 10th in program history for career rushing touchdowns with 29 and rushed for 2,704 yards in his career to finish 11th all time in Alabama history.

“I think Brian Robinson, like Mac Jones was last year, is a great example of a guy who kept his head down and kept working,” Saban said. “He showed great resiliency and perseverance to continue to work on trying to improve whether it was his speed, his knowledge of the game, his hands, whatever it was to make himself a better player to where he had a great year. This year he was very productive.”

If Neal does go No. 1 overall, he’s going to be sharply dressed, as he’s having a suit tailored.

“Everything is almost perfect,” Neal said.

