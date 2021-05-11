A quick look at the Falcons’ 2021 opponents

New York Jets first-round draft pick Zach Wilson works out during NFL football rookie camp, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Credit: Bill Kostroun Credit: Bill Kostroun

Jets -- The skinny: The Jets are in perpetual rebuilding mode. They traded quarterback Sam Darnold and drafted Zach Wilson second overall. The Jets went 2-14 last season and finished in last place in the AFC East. Last meeting: The Falcons won 25-20 on Oct. 25, 2017 at MetLife Stadium. Series record: Falcons lead the series 7-5.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) scrambles away from the pursuit of Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) during the second quarter of an NFL football game at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Eagles – The skinny: The Eagles moved on from quarterback Carson Wentz after finishing 4-11-1 and in last place in the NFC East. Former Oklahoma and Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts is set to take over at quarterback. Last meeting: The Falcons scored on a late screen pass to Julio Jones from 54 yards out to pull off a 24-20 victory on Sept. 15, 2020 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Series record: Eagles lead the series 20-15-1 and 3-1 in the playoffs.

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift celebrates his touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Lions – The skinny: The Lions moved on from former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford after going 5-11 and finishing in last place in the NFC North. He was traded to the Rams for quarterback Jared Goff. New coach Dave “Coach Knee Caps” Campbell promises a new and rugged brand of Lions’ football. Last meeting: The Lions won 23-22 on Oct. 25, 2020 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Series record: The Lions lead 25-13.

Tom Brady's Super Bowl 55 triumph has inspired racing legend Jimmie Johnson. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Bucs – The skinny: The defending Super Bowl champs have a stout defensive front and the greatest quarterback of the NFL’s modern era in Tom Brady. Last meeting: The Bucs plastered the Falcons 44-27 on Jan. 3, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in a tune-up game for the playoffs. Series record: The Falcons lead the series, 28-27.

New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Drew Brees (9), Taysom Hill (7) and Jameis Winston (2), sit together on the bench in the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Saints – The skinny: The Drew Brees era is over as the Saints will try to go for a 5-peat in the NFC South. They finished 12-4 last season and appear content to go with Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston at quarterback. They lost to the Bucs 30-20 in the divisional round of the playoffs. Last meeting: The Saints won 21-16 on Dec. 6, 2020. Series record: The Falcons lead the series, 52-51 in the regular season and 1-0 in the playoffs.

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold rolls out to pass against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. The New York Jets traded Darnold Monday, April 5, 2021, to the Carolina Panthers, ending a stint that was marked by a few flashes of brilliance, inconsistent play, and unfortunate injuries. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Panthers – The skinny: The Panthers moved on from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater after one season and traded for Sam Darnold, who went 13-25 as a starter for the Jets over three seasons. Running back Christian McCaffrey is expected back from injury after playing just three games in 2020. Last meeting: The Falcons won 25-17 on Oct. 29, 2020 at Bank of America Stadium. Series record: The Falcons lead 33-19.

(One home game will be at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London)

2021 Away Games

Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers talks with Jimmy Garoppolo (10) prior to Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

49ers -- The skinny: San Francisco went from NFC champions to last place in the NFC West last season as they finished 6-10. Their season was marred by injuries to several top players including tight end George Kittles, who only played in eight games. Last meeting: The Falcons won 29-22 on Dec. 15, 2019. Series record: 49ers lead the series, 46-31-1. The series is tied 1-1 in the playoffs.

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to throw a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. Bills general manager Brandon Beane faces making two critical high-priced decisions by Monday, May 3, 2021, in determining whether to commit some $35 million in combined salary to pick up the fifth-year options and retain the rights of quarterback Josh Allen and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds through the 2022 season.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Bills – The skinny: After decades of futility, the Bills have returned to Superpower status. They went 13-3 last season and reached the AFC championship game behind quarterback Josh Allen. The last meeting: Tight end Charles Clay got loose for five catches and 112 yards as he Bills won 23-17 on Oct. 1, 2017 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The series: The Falcons lead 7-5.

*** POSSIBLE VISUAL LEDE *** Nov 18, 2018 Atlanta: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts to scoring a touchdown on a quarterback keeper past Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee for a 12-9 lead during the fourth quarter in a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Atlanta. Dallas beat the Falcons 22-19. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com Credit: ccompton@ajc.com Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Cowboys – The skinny: Former Falcons coach Dan Quinn is Dallas’ new defensive coordinator. He has former Falcons Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee on the roster. The last meeting: The Falcons blew a 29-10 lead and loss 40-39 after they stood around and watched the Cowboys recover an onsides kick on Sept. 20, 2020. The series: The Cowboys lead 18-11 and are 2-0 in the playoffs.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws against the Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 13, 2020. (John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Dolphins – The skinny: The Dolphins went 10-6 last season and have handed the keys over to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The last meeting: Miami won 20-17 on Oct. 15, 2017. The series: The Dolphins lead 9-4.

Daniel Jones (8) of the New York Giants looks to pass during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Giants – The skinny: The Giants, who feature quarterback Daniel Jones, went 6-10 last season. The last meeting: The Falcons won 23-20 on Oct. 22, 2018. The series: The Falcons lead 13-12. The Giants are 1-0 in the playoffs.

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer addresses the crowd, backed by offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell (left) and assistant head coach Charlie Strong, during an NFL draft party Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union) Credit: The Florida Times-Union Credit: The Florida Times-Union

Jaguars – The skinny: Former college coach Urban Meyer and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence are hoping to turn things around after a 1-15 season. The last meeting: The Falcons won 24-12 on Dec. 22, 2019. The series: The Falcons lead 4-3.

Bucs – NFC South Divisional foe.

Saints – NFC South Divisional foe.

Panthers --NFC South Divisional foe.