5 things learned from Falcons’ 40-39 loss to Cowboys

The Falcons dropped to 0-2 for the first time since 2007. The Cowboys improved to 1-1.

The loss will likely prove costly for the Falcons who had four starters leave with injuries and not return.

Here are five things we learned from the game:

1. Ridley puts on a clinic. Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley put on a route-running clinic.

On Ridley’s first touchdown, a 22-yard reception, he put a move on Dallas cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and got open. After making the catch, he showed enough body control to turn up the field and touch the ball across the goal line.

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley stretches the ball out for a touchdown during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (Ron Jenkins/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

On his second touchdown, Ridley broke wide open after going inside and then breaking outside along the back of the end zone. He left Awuzie grabbing for him as he fell to the turf on the 3-yard touchdown drive. The touchdown capped a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that took 6:11 off the clock.

The Falcons led 29-10 at halftime as Ridley had five catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

Through the first six quarters of the season, Ridley had four touchdowns.

He finished with seven catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

2. Turnover machine. Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun forced two turnovers and Dante Fowler forced another to help the Falcons build their early lead.

Also, the Falcons used middle linebacker Deion Jones as a blitzer early. Also, determined to generate a pass rush, cornerback A.J. Terrell blitzed off the corner later in the game.

Jones forced Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott out of the pocket. Fowler poked the ball out and John Cominsky recovered on Dallas' second position.

Ryan tossed a 22-yard touchdown pass t Ridley on the next play to put the Falcons up 7-0.

On Dallas next series, Oluokun punched the ball off Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott and Grady Jarrett recovered.

Ryan tossed a 42-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hayden Hurst to put the Falcons up 14-0. The Falcons added a 42-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo and then Oluokun forced another fumble and defensive tackle Deadrin Senat recovered.

Koo added a 27-yard field goal to make it 20-0.

3. Jones' hamstring. Falcons coach Dan Quinn tried to downplay Julio Jones' hamstring injury and said his concern level was “low” heading into the game.

Jones, like he has so many times before, battled through a left hamstring injury during the game. He had only a catch for 5 yards until he picked up 19 yards on a key fourth-down conversion.

The training staff was shown several times on the sideline stretching out his left hamstring.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley (21) runs the ball in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (Michael Ainsworth/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

4. Run game stuffed. The Cowboys were able to hang around because the Falcons could not run the ball effectively.

Running Backs Todd Gurley, Brian Hill and Ito Smith didn’t find much room to operate.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) exchanges words with Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley (98) between Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (Michael Ainsworth/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

5. Injury report: The game could be costly as the Falcons lost four starters to injury.

Falcons defensive Takk McKinley suffered a groin injury and right tackle Kaleb McGary suffered at left knee injury in the first quarter.

The injuries marred the Falcons' quick start.

McGary, who left the game on a cart, was declared out of the game with what appeared to be a serious injury. Matt Gono replaced McGary.

McKinley did not return. Steven Means and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner took McKinley’s snaps.

Also, free safety Ricardo Allen suffered an elbow injury and Oluokun suffered a hamstring injury and did not return.

