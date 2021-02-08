Super Bowl 55: Score-by-score summary

1Q, 5:14 — The Kansas City Chiefs have scored first in the Super Bowl.

Harrison Butker kicked a 49-yard field goal on Kansas City’s second drive to give the Chiefs a 3-0 lead over Tampa Bay.

Mahomes missed a deep pass to Tyreek Hill on third down to lead to the kick. Mahomes is just 1 for 6 for 3 yards early in the game. He has rushed for 24 yards and two first downs for the most yards rushing for a QB in the first quarter of the Super Bowl since Steve Young had 36 for the 49ers 26 years ago.

The Buccaneers punted on their first two possessions.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicks a 49-yard field goal for the first points of Super Bowl 55 Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. (Ashley Landis/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

1Q, 0:37 — Brady has his first touchdown pass in the first quarter in his 10 career Super Bowls.

Brady hooked up with former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski for an 8-yard touchdown to put Tampa Bay up 7-3 over the Kansas City Chiefs with 37 seconds left in the first quarter.

It was the 13th time Brady and Gronk have hooked up for a postseason touchdown. That breaks the record they shared with Jerry Rice and Joe Montana.

Brady’s nine Super Bowl teams in New England produced just three points total in the first quarter. That came on a field goal in the Patriots’ 41-33 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl 52.

The Buccaneers punted on their first two possessions before Brady engineered an eight-play, 75-yard drive.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates after a catch for a touchdown during Super Bowl 55 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (Ben Liebenberg/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

SECOND QUARTER

2Q, 6:05 — Brady and Gronkowski have connected on another TD pass.

Brady’s second touchdown pass to Gronkowski in the first half gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 14-3 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter of the Super Bowl.

The two combined on their 13th career playoff touchdown in the first quarter that broke the record for most playoff TD passes for a duo that had been held by Joe Montana and Jerry Rice.

The latest TD came after a potential interception was wiped out by a holding call on Charvarius Ward. The drive was extended again when Antonio Hamilton lined up offside on a field goal. Brady threw the TD pass on the next play.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski (87) makes a touchdown reception against Kansas City Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the first half of Super Bowl 55 Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (Charlie Riedel/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

2Q, 1:04 — Butker kicks a 34-yard field goal for Kansas City to make the score 14-6.

2Q, 0:06 — The Chiefs are beating themselves as much as the Buccaneers are beating them as Tampa Bay leads 21-6 at halftime in the Super Bowl.

Bashaud Breeland’s defensive holding penalty was the first big mistake. It helped the Buccaneers march downfield on a 75-yard drive that Tom Brady finished with a touchdown pass to old Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski.

Two series later, the Chiefs had an interception by Tyrann Mathieu wiped out by Chavarius Ward’s holding penalty. When they held the Buccaneers to a field goal, Antonio Hamilton and Mecole Hardman were lined up offsides, giving Tampa Bay a fresh set of down. Brady again finished the drive with a TD pass to Gronkowski.

Finally, Breeland put an exclamation mark on his dreadful half when got called for pass interference on Mike Evans, who had beaten him deep in the final minute.

Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu (32) talks with back judge Dino Paganelli (105) after being called for pass interference in the end zone during the final seconds of the first half of Super Bowl 55 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The penalty set up a 1-yard touchdown by the Bucs for a 21-6 lead. (Charlie Riedel/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

When Mathieu got called for interfering with Evans in the end zone, Brady hit Antonio Brown on the next play with 6 seconds left to give Tampa Bay a 21-6 lead at halftime.