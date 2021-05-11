Where to watch, listen, stream the 2021 NFL schedule release

What you should know about the 2021 NFL schedule release which is set for 8 p.m. Wednesday.
-- Schedule release: The 2021 NFL season will feature each team playing 17 regular-season games and three preseason games for the first time.
-- TV: The selection meeting will be broadcast on league-owned NFL Network. The coverage will include a three-hour show which breaks down the 2021 NFL regular season schedule, division by division, analyzing the top matchups and primetime games.
--Primetime games: The Falcons finished in last place (4-12) in 2020 and will not be a popular primetime candidate. They had two nationally televised games last season.
--Hosts: The NFL GameDay Morning crew will anchor along with Rich Eisen joined by analysts Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin and Steve Mariucci and Colleen Wolfe and several guests from around the league. .
--Live Streaming: NFL Network programming can be streamed live through the NFL and NFL Network apps on smartphones, tablets, PCs and connected TV devices (Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Roku and Xbox One). Access is available for NFL Network subscribers of participating TV providers. For more information, go to NFL.com/nflnetwork.
--Atlanta Falcons 2021 opponents: Here’s a look at the Falcons’ 2021 opponents: Home: Washington • Patriots • Jets • Eagles • Lions • Bucs • Saints • Panthers. (One will be in London). Away: 49ers • Bills • Cowboys • Dolphins • Giants • Bucs • Saints • Panthers and Jaguars.