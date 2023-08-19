5 things we learned from the Falcons’ tie against the Bengals

Most of the attention was on quarterback Desmond Ridder, rookie running back Bijan Robinson and the beefed up first-team defense when the Falcons took the field against the Bengals on Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Ridder and Robinson turned in respectable performances, and the defense made a stop against the Bengals’ second-team offense.

There was no Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, JaMarr Chase nor Tee Higgins on the field for the Bengals, but a stop is a stop.

Ridder directed the offense on a 17-play drive that ended with an interception. Robinson, who played 12 snaps, flashed his elusiveness and pass-catching ability.

So, all in all, it was a good showing for the Falcons at this juncture in the exhibition season.

Here are the five things we learned from the 13-13 tie with the Bengals:

1. Passing attack: The Falcons had the NFL’s No. 3 rushing attack last season. They have been working on improving the passing attack, and that was on display against the Bengals.

The Falcons’ three quarterbacks combined to complete 24 of 36 passes for 300 yards to nowhere (no touchdowns). The longest play was a 27-yard pass to J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who nearly scored.

Ridder was off the mark on a couple of his throws, but completed 7 of 9 for 80 yards.

“It’s about playmakers around me, just be able to let them go play and get the ball in their hands,” Ridder said. “It was great as far as being able to go out there. I took what the defense gave me.”

The Falcons drove from their 16-yard line to the Bengals’ 4. The drive ended with an interception by defensive end Joseph Ossai. The Falcons thought wide receiver Scotty Miller was interfered with on the play by cornerback Mike Hilton, who played at Sandy Creek High and Mississippi.

“There I thought it was man coverage,” Ridder said. “That was the route we wanted to work, a little whip route on it. Once I let the ball go, it was out of my hands.”

2. Wide receiver depth: The Falcons had 14 receivers catch passes in the game.

Josh Ali and running back Carlos Washington Jr. led the team with three catches each. Ali and wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside led the team in yards receiving with 39 yards each.

“It was real good,” Arcega-Whiteside said of the passing attack. “It’s something that we’ve been working on in training camp. Getting that ball in the air and coming down with it.”

Drake London, Mack Hollins and KhaDarel Hodge started the game for the Falcons, who opening in 11 personnel (1 running back, 1 tight end and 3 wide receivers).

The other receivers are fighting for three or four roster spots.

“Because we’ve got all of the weapons that we need on the run and in the passing game,” Arcega-Whiteside said. “Now, it’s just bringing it together. Putting it all together.”

3. Cleaning up the penalties: The Falcons were called for 13 penalties, including six on the opening drive by the offense, for 102 yards.

The stunner was that right guard Chris Lindstrom, who had one penalty over four seasons, was called for two holding penalties on the opening drive.

“I just have to be better,” Lindstrom said. “I had those mistakes. It can’t happen. I (had) two of those penalties during the first drive. So, that can’t happen. I’m just going to keep learning and keep getting better.”

The Falcons were the least penalized team in the league last season, with 64.

“If you think I’m going to criticize the officials in (an exhibition game). ... There’s a lot of factors, playing a lot of different guys,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “In all honesty, when you’re playing multiple quarterbacks, the rhythm, the cadence, sometimes that shouldn’t be – I mean, we practice every day. Just sometimes that can have an effect, different guys mixing and matching. That shouldn’t happen.”

4. Pitts is back: Tight end Kyle Pitts started and made a catch for 9 yards. He hadn’t played since he was injured against the Bears on Nov. 20.

Pitts played nine offensive snaps Friday.

Cornerbacks Jeff Okudah (ankle), Mike Hughes (hamstring) and Cornell Armstrong (hamstring) did not play.

Also, running back Cordarrelle Patterson (soft tissue), defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham (knee), newly signed offensive tackle Trevor Reid and defensive end Joe Gaziano did not play.

5. Hellams is a baller: Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams had an interception in the fourth quarter that would have wrapped up the victory if the offense could have run out the clock.

Hellams, who was a seventh-round pick (224th overall) out of Alabama, also had an interception in the exhibition opener against the Dolphins.

Hellams added five tackles and two pass breakups. He shows up at the ball.

It’s going to be hard for the Falcons to cut him because they won’t be able to slip him through waivers and on the practice squad.

“He shows up when the lights are on, just like he did at Alabama,” Smith said. “Continues to find the football. He’s a good football player. We’re going to continue to work on some other things, but it’s a good pattern to have two weeks in a row, going and getting the ball.”

