Falcons and Bengals battle to an exhibition tie

In front of a quaint gathering at Mercedes-Benz on Friday, Falcons coach Arthur Smith had to be pleased with what he saw from his first-team units before the reserves took over.

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo made a 45-yard field goal with :02 left to tie the Bengals 13-13 after Cincinnati backup running back Chase Brown scored on a 3-yard touchdown with 50 seconds to play to lift the Bengals to a 13-10 lead.

Third-string quarterback Logan Woodside drove the Falcons back down and nearly connected with Zay Malone for a touchdown in the end zone before Koo was summoned.

As for the first teamers, quarterback Desmond Ridder was in control. Running back Bijan Robinson flashed his play-making ability and the first-team defense made a stop.

There was not much precision as the Falcons committed a penalty on the game-opening kickoff and six more on the opening offensive drive.

While Ridder completed 7 of 9 passes for 80 yards, several were a bit off the mark as he turned around tight end Kyle Pitts and Robinson on another throw.

But hey, that’s what exhibition games are for.

Ridder tossed a nice strike to wide receiver Drake London on third-and-12 for a 21-yard gain and another tight spiral to KhaDarel Hodge on a 12-yard gain.

Running back Tyler Allgeier, who rushed a franchise rookie record 1,035 yards last season, started the game and had the first carry. He rushed for seven yards, but right guard Chris Lindstrom was called for holding.

Robinson showed why the Falcons made him the eighth overall pick in the NFL draft on his first carry. He found a hole in the defense and sliced his way through the Bengals for 12 yards as he nearly broke loose for a huge gain.

Robinson rushed four times for 20 yards and caught a pass for six yards.

After the first drive ended with an interception of Ridder by Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai, Smith had seen enough.

The first-team defense made a stop on fourth-and 2 from the Atlanta 23, when a pass from Cincinnati backup quarterback Trevor Siemian was off the mark.

Former Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss, who was signed to a three-year $21.5 million deal in free agency, led the defense with four tackles in his brief stint.

The Bengals, who reached the AFC championship game last season, didn’t play their first-team offense. Quarterback Joe Burrow, who’s nursing a calf injury, didn’t even make the trip.

Taylor Heinicke, the former standout for Collins Hill High, and most of the second-team offense entered the game. Rookie left guard Matt Bergeron stayed in the game for another series.

The Falcons added a 36-yard field goal by Koo on their third possession. After a punt by the Bengals and a turnover on downs by the Falcons, the Bengals added a 50-yard field goal by Evan McPherson at the buzzer.

The game was tied 3-3 at halftime.

The Bengals opened the third quarter and drove down for a 31-yard field goal by McPherson to make it 6-3.

Heinicke answered with a nice drive and appeared to have a touchdown pass to J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, but the receiver was ruled down at the 1-yard line. The Falcons jumped into the pistol formation and handed the ball off to Carlos Washington, who powered in for the touchdown. Koo made the extra point after he missed two last week against the Dolphins.

The eight-play drive covered 79 yards and took 3:47 off the clock.

With Jake Browning at quarterback, the Bengals’ ensuing drive stalled when they couldn’t convert a fourth-and-3 at Atlanta’s 23.

The Falcons couldn’t convert on a fourth-and-2 after driving to Cincinnati’s 38. Heniecke’s pass for Penny Hart was incomplete and Hart was injured on the play.

Woodside came in with just over eight minutes to play to finish up the game for the Falcons. Heinicke competed 13 of 21 passes for 162 yards and had a passing rating of 85.8.

Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams intercepted Browning with 5:35 to play. He also had an interception in the exhibition opener against the Dolphins.

But Woodside couldn’t run out the clock and the Bengals marched down for the winning touchdown.

Falcons defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham, who’s coming back from knee surgery, did not play in the game.

The Falcons are set to host the Steelers in their exhibition season finale at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

After that game, next up will be the regular-season opener against the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

