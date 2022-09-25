5 things to know before Falcons-Seahawks kickoff

Gossett, who’s 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds, was a sixth-round pick (213th overall) by the Vikings in 2018 out of Appalachian State. He played in five games for Arizona and started four games in 2018.

Chuma Edoga, who played at McEachern and USC, was waived by the Jets on Aug. 30 and claimed by the Falcons. He has played in 24 games and made 12 starts, all at right or left tackle.

Edoga, 25, was drafted in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2019 draft by the Jets.

“He’s good on the left side,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “He’s been working both for us.”

3. Series record: The Seahawks lead the regular-season series 12-6. The teams have met four times in the playoffs, with a 2-2 mark.

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sun., Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 2, Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 9, at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Thur., Nov. 10 vs. at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Sun., Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Sat., Dec. 24, at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.