5 things to know before Falcons-Seahawks kickoff

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

SEATTLE – Here are five things to know before the Falcons (0-2) face the Seahawks (1-1) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field.

1. Saturday roster moves: Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday.

A practice-squad player can be promoted to the active roster three times. If a player is promoted four times, he must be signed to the 53-man roster. This is Darby’s first promotion this season.

2. Starting left guard: With Elijah Wilkinson out to tend to a personal matter, Colby Gossett is set to start at left guard for the Falcons.

Gossett, 27, who played at North Forsyth High, is listed on the depth chart as Wilkinson’s backup.

Gossett, who’s 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds, was a sixth-round pick (213th overall) by the Vikings in 2018 out of Appalachian State. He played in five games for Arizona and started four games in 2018.

Chuma Edoga, who played at McEachern and USC, was waived by the Jets on Aug. 30 and claimed by the Falcons. He has played in 24 games and made 12 starts, all at right or left tackle.

Edoga, 25, was drafted in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2019 draft by the Jets.

“He’s good on the left side,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “He’s been working both for us.”

3. Series record: The Seahawks lead the regular-season series 12-6. The teams have met four times in the playoffs, with a 2-2 mark.

4. Who’s on the hot seat: Click here to see who’s on the hot seat for this game.

5. Key matchups: Click here for the three key matchups to watch.

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sun., Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 2, Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 9, at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Thur., Nov. 10 vs. at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Sun., Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Sat., Dec. 24, at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

