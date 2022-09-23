3 key matchups: Falcons at Seahawks

Falcons LB Mykal Walker vs. Seahawks RBs Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Walker: A third-year linebacker, Walker is taking charge of the Falcons’ defense as the signal-caller. He has 13 tackles and an interception. Penny rushed 18 times for 75 yards. Kenneth Walker, a second-round pick from Michigan State, sat out the season opener against Denver while recovering from hernia surgery. He made his debut Sunday against the 49ers and had four carries for 10 yards.

Falcons WR Drake London vs. Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen: With tight end Kyle Pitts pulling coverage his way, London has 19 targets and has caught 13 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown. Woolen, a fifth-round pick this year from Texas-San Antonio, is a 6-foot-4 and 205-pound physical cornerback. “He’s not afraid to come up and tackle,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “He’s not afraid to come up and press and, you know, really just be the kind of up in your face. I think for us, that’s going to be a challenge.”