Falcons pass defense on alert and on the hot seat against Seahawks

Metcalf has caught 11 passes for 71 yards, while Lockett has caught 12 passes for 135 yards.

“It’s just give or take,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said about the Seahawks’ threat to go down the field more. “I think what you’re seeing right now, you’re not seeing a ton of man (coverage) right now, really around the league.”

NFL teams are playing zone and forcing offenses to take the check-down receivers, which helps to explain Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith’s 81% completion percentage.

“Obviously, it’s about converting and scoring touchdowns in the red zone, however you get down there,” Arthur Smith said. “Are you going to run a control passing game because they’re playing such soft zone?”

