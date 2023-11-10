3 key matchups: Falcons at Cardinals

34 minutes ago
FLOWERY BRANCH — Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (4-5) face the Cardinals (1-8) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson vs. Cardinals LB Kyzir White: Robinson is on pace for just under 250 touches and 1,350 yards this season, but has been used sparingly in the red zone. He has slowed after a fast start to his rookie season. White has 76 tackles, nine tackles for losses and two pass breakups.

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts vs. Cardinals S Budda Baker: Pitts has 32 catches for 389 yards and a touchdown. Though listed at 6-foot-6, he has not been a factor in the red zone. Baker is one of the top safeties in the NFL. He’s rounding back into form after missing five games with a hamstring injury. He has 27 tackles.

Falcons CB Jeff Okudah vs. Cardinals WR Marquise Brown: Okudah has played physically all season and has been one of the team’s better tacklers, with no missed tackles, according to Pro Football Reference. Opponents have completed 20 of 34 passes (58.8%) for 209 yards and no touchdowns. Opposing quarterbacks have a 76.7 passer rating when throwing at Okudah. Brown has caught 42 of 77 targets (45.5%) for 440 yards and four touchdowns. The Falcons will have to stay plastered to Brown when quarterback Kyler Murray tries to extend plays.

