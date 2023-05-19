Vote here! Do you have a concrete opinion on Braves’ new sponsor patch?

Cast your vote here:

Here’s a look at some of the negative responses from the AJC’s Atlanta Braves News Now Facebook page:

-- I think this is super tacky. Hate it across all MLB.. my hope was if the Braves caved it would be Coca Cola or Chick-fil-A so it would match the uniform and look somewhat classy… oh well… concrete it is..

-- Corporate greed

-- Such a shame! Seems like baseball uniforms in the future will be like NASCAR drivers, with advertisers patches all over the uniforms! Baseball is making enough money, they should never allow this for the integrity and respect for the game!

-- Really?? This is not traditional and baseball is selling out!! I hate this

-- I hate the look of the sponsorship patches on the uniforms. There’s enough advertisement in the stadium. Why do we need to do this?

Here’s a look at some of the positive responses from the AJC’s Atlanta Braves News Now Facebook page:

-- Whatever money they make…if it helps sign our players or free agents, then so be it. It’s the world now. Not even worth complaining.

-- I’m not sure what you guys want. On one hand you criticize the Braves because you think they don’t spend enough. Now you criticize them for finding an additional stream of revenue. I enjoy watching the Braves play, but at the end of the day it’s a business. The Braves are behind the curve on the TV deals, where a lot of teams get their money. They have to get money from wherever to remain competitive with the rest of the league. I don’t know what else to tell you.

-- It is just a patch. Nothing to do with how they play!

-- Y’all act like your the ones wearing it…. so what if they wanna add a patch. Front still says Braves and that’s all that matters. It’s one darn patch.

-- Good more money now go sign a starting pitcher lol