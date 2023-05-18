BreakingNews
Fewer Americans apply for jobless benefits, labor market still showing strength
X

Braves add Quikrete as uniform sponsorship patch

Credit: Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Braves

Credit: Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

The Braves are adding a sponsorship logo to their uniforms.

The team entered into a partnership with Quikrete for an official jersey patch for five seasons, the Braves announced Thursday. The patch, featuring a logo with the Atlanta-headquartered concrete product’s yellow bag, will debut for Friday’s home game against the Mariners.

“Our expanded partnership with Quikrete ushers in a new era for our team, as this will be the first time in the organization’s 152-year history that our jerseys will feature a sponsored logo,” Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller said in a statement. “With the visibility of this opportunity, it was important for us to engage a trusted partner, industry leader, and a company with a history of supporting the Braves and the Atlanta community.”

The Braves join several Major League Baseball teams with sponsorship patches including the Padres (Motorola), Red Sox (MassMutual), Diamondbacks (Avnet), Angels (FBM), Reds (Kroger), Astros (Oxy Energy), Marlins (ADT), Mets (New York-Presbyterian Hospital) and Cardinals (Stifel).

In addition to becoming the official jersey patch partner of the Braves, Quikrete will continue its partnership at Truist Park, on the Braves Radio Network, and at the team’s spring training home CoolToday Park.

“We are proud to have our hometown team wear our iconic yellow bag Quikrete logo on their sleeve,” Quikrete CEO Will Magill said in a statement. “It’s exciting to deepen our relationship with the Atlanta Braves as we work to connect with Braves Country and Major League Baseball fans through this first-of-its-kind partnership.”

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

What’s next for North Georgia United Methodist churches?3h ago

Credit: John Spink

One in custody after SWAT standoff in Clayton County
2h ago

After transforming own life, activist looks to help single, pregnant women
3h ago

Credit: AP photo/Marta Lavandier

Marcell Ozuna celebrates milestone with teammates .... and President George W. Bush?
12h ago

Credit: AP photo/Marta Lavandier

Marcell Ozuna celebrates milestone with teammates .... and President George W. Bush?
12h ago

City to buy land for new parks in Southeast Atlanta
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

Braves reliever Nick Anderson is trusting his arm again and having ‘way more fun’
1h ago
Braves come back for ‘big’ win over Rangers in road trip finale
9h ago
Marcell Ozuna celebrates milestone with teammates .... and President George W. Bush?
12h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top