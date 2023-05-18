Braves add Quikrete as uniform sponsorship patch

The Braves are adding a sponsorship logo to their uniforms.
The team entered into a partnership with Quikrete for an official jersey patch for five seasons, the Braves announced Thursday. The patch, featuring a logo with the Atlanta-headquartered concrete product’s yellow bag, will debut for Friday’s home game against the Mariners.
“Our expanded partnership with Quikrete ushers in a new era for our team, as this will be the first time in the organization’s 152-year history that our jerseys will feature a sponsored logo,” Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller said in a statement. “With the visibility of this opportunity, it was important for us to engage a trusted partner, industry leader, and a company with a history of supporting the Braves and the Atlanta community.”
The Braves join several Major League Baseball teams with sponsorship patches including the Padres (Motorola), Red Sox (MassMutual), Diamondbacks (Avnet), Angels (FBM), Reds (Kroger), Astros (Oxy Energy), Marlins (ADT), Mets (New York-Presbyterian Hospital) and Cardinals (Stifel).
In addition to becoming the official jersey patch partner of the Braves, Quikrete will continue its partnership at Truist Park, on the Braves Radio Network, and at the team’s spring training home CoolToday Park.
“We are proud to have our hometown team wear our iconic yellow bag Quikrete logo on their sleeve,” Quikrete CEO Will Magill said in a statement. “It’s exciting to deepen our relationship with the Atlanta Braves as we work to connect with Braves Country and Major League Baseball fans through this first-of-its-kind partnership.”
