Braves add Quikrete as uniform sponsorship patch

The team entered into a partnership with Quikrete for an official jersey patch for five seasons, the Braves announced Thursday. The patch, featuring a logo with the Atlanta-headquartered concrete product’s yellow bag, will debut for Friday’s home game against the Mariners.

“Our expanded partnership with Quikrete ushers in a new era for our team, as this will be the first time in the organization’s 152-year history that our jerseys will feature a sponsored logo,” Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller said in a statement. “With the visibility of this opportunity, it was important for us to engage a trusted partner, industry leader, and a company with a history of supporting the Braves and the Atlanta community.”