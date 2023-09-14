Reaction to Braves clinching: Michael Harris dances, boos in Philly and more

The Braves clinched the NL East title Wednesday night with a 4-1 win over the Phillies.
The result brought boos from Philadelphia fans, dance moves from the Braves’ Michael Harris, a short speech from manager Brian Snitker, congratulations from the Falcons and more.
Here’s a look at what was seen and said on social media after the game:
The Phillies fans serenaded the Braves with boos, but the 2023 Braves do not care. With this victory, they extended the longest active run of division titles in baseball. pic.twitter.com/9tLJtelpyk— Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) September 14, 2023
This energy from @MoneyyyMikeee 💸 pic.twitter.com/QkYIXJsdvB— Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) September 14, 2023
“Now we’re gonna be at the head of the table.” 🍾🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/5ctBlN0pk2— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 14, 2023
Let’s go, @Braves! https://t.co/dMloXv892N pic.twitter.com/1I0CHkIscO— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 14, 2023
Champs… https://t.co/CtzNBNIQ75— Dale Murphy (@DaleMurphy3) September 14, 2023
Tell me again why the Toronto Blue Jays treated Alex Anthopoulos like he wasn’t welcomed?— Tyler Banham 🇨🇦 🇺🇦 (@tylerbanham) September 14, 2023
Jays brass offered AA a low ball contract offer at the last minute
Franchise altering.
As GM for the Atlanta Braves, Alex Anthopoulos’ new club has now won 6 straight division titles 😔 pic.twitter.com/r36jNbU3jp
Six straight, National League East championships! Go, Braves! ￼— Michael Julian Bond (@Michael_J_Bond) September 14, 2023
Atlanta BravesMike BondAtlanta City CouncilMichael Julian BondCity of Atlanta GovernmentMichael J BondBond for ATL Committee to Elect Michael Julian BondMichael Julian BondCouncilman Michael Julian Bond Fan Page pic.twitter.com/cgHr66BXwl
The Atlanta Braves came rolling into Philadelphia, hit a zillion home runs, pranced around the bases, mocked the fans, clinched the division and celebrated on our field.— Life of a Philly Fan (@PhillyFanLife) September 14, 2023
The Phillies rolled over and played dead tonight.
This makes me sick to my stomach. pic.twitter.com/nXagh9a8Au
Death, Taxes, and the Atlanta Braves winning the NL East https://t.co/lZ7hzWpnlH— Dustin Makuch (@dmak03) September 14, 2023
About the Author
Credit: WSB 24-Hour Traffic Center