Reaction to Braves clinching: Michael Harris dances, boos in Philly and more

The Braves clinched the NL East title Wednesday night with a 4-1 win over the Phillies.

The result brought boos from Philadelphia fans, dance moves from the Braves’ Michael Harris, a short speech from manager Brian Snitker, congratulations from the Falcons and more.

Here’s a look at what was seen and said on social media after the game:

The Phillies fans serenaded the Braves with boos, but the 2023 Braves do not care. With this victory, they extended the longest active run of division titles in baseball. pic.twitter.com/9tLJtelpyk — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) September 14, 2023

“Now we’re gonna be at the head of the table.” 🍾🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/5ctBlN0pk2 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 14, 2023

Tell me again why the Toronto Blue Jays treated Alex Anthopoulos like he wasn’t welcomed?



Jays brass offered AA a low ball contract offer at the last minute



Franchise altering.



As GM for the Atlanta Braves, Alex Anthopoulos’ new club has now won 6 straight division titles 😔 pic.twitter.com/r36jNbU3jp — Tyler Banham 🇨🇦 🇺🇦 (@tylerbanham) September 14, 2023

Six straight, National League East championships! Go, Braves! ￼



Atlanta BravesMike BondAtlanta City CouncilMichael Julian BondCity of Atlanta GovernmentMichael J BondBond for ATL Committee to Elect Michael Julian BondMichael Julian BondCouncilman Michael Julian Bond Fan Page pic.twitter.com/cgHr66BXwl — Michael Julian Bond (@Michael_J_Bond) September 14, 2023

The Atlanta Braves came rolling into Philadelphia, hit a zillion home runs, pranced around the bases, mocked the fans, clinched the division and celebrated on our field.



The Phillies rolled over and played dead tonight.



This makes me sick to my stomach. pic.twitter.com/nXagh9a8Au — Life of a Philly Fan (@PhillyFanLife) September 14, 2023