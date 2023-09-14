Reaction to Braves clinching: Michael Harris dances, boos in Philly and more

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
Updated 1 hour ago
X

The Braves clinched the NL East title Wednesday night with a 4-1 win over the Phillies.

The result brought boos from Philadelphia fans, dance moves from the Braves’ Michael Harris, a short speech from manager Brian Snitker, congratulations from the Falcons and more.

Here’s a look at what was seen and said on social media after the game:

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

CLINCHED! Braves claim sixth straight NL East title2h ago

Credit: AP

Photos: Braves celebrate as East Division champions
2h ago

Credit: WSB 24-Hour Traffic Center

I-285 in Sandy Springs back open after truck overturns, spills chicken
2h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

NEW DEVELOPMENT
Trump RICO defendant wants to inspect confidential Fulton voting records
9h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

NEW DEVELOPMENT
Trump RICO defendant wants to inspect confidential Fulton voting records
9h ago

Credit: ASSOCiA

TV, film producers spent $4.1 billion in Georgia fiscal year 2023
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Phillies respectful of East-clinching Braves; teams may meet again in playoffs
24m ago
Braves magic number is zero: East champs again
2h ago
CLINCHED! Braves claim sixth straight NL East title
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

As Braves close in on 6th straight NL East title, follow updates from the AJC
9h ago
16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
countdown background
0
D
0
H
0
M
0
S
Home Opener
closing-icon
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top