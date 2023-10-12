Not out: Preview of Braves Game 4, recap of Game 3 in today’s ePaper

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
34 minutes ago
The fireworks were mostly from the Phillies’ bats Wednesday night, and the Braves face a must-win Game 4 on Thursday, now scheduled for prime time.

The AJC ePaper edition includes full coverage of Wednesday’s loss and a preview of the work ahead today in Philadelphia. Subscribers will also find a poster page for hometown Brave Michael Harris II, the latest in our series of keepsake pages from the postseason.

Turn to the 12-page Braves After the Game section for stories by beat writer Justin Toscano, columnists Michael Cunningham and Ken Sugiura and exclusive photos by Hyosub Shin.

Up next; Spencer Strider will start for the Braves against Ranger Suarez of the Phillies in Game 4. New start time: 8:07 p.m., TBS. The AJC will have full coverage across all of our platforms, beginning with live updates on AJC.com and the AJC app.

Braves After the Game in the ePaper will bring analysis and commentary after every playoff game.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

