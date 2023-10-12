Listen: Another Game 3 disaster for Braves in Philly

Our crew will discuss why the Braves continue to have these problems in Philadelphia and we will take a deep dive into the pitching decisions that led to the six-run third inning.

We also have a lot to say about the Braves struggling lineup and the fallout from Orlando Arcia comments after Game 2.

Plus we look ahead to Game 4 and if Spencer Strider can step up to save the Braves’ season.

