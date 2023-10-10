Listen: Braves storm back to take Game 2 against Phillies

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
15 minutes ago
In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano, columnist Michael Cunningham and co-host Jay Black take you through the Braves incredible comeback to beat the Phillies in Game 2 of the NLDS.

Our crew will explain why they had almost given up on the Braves and why this game seemed like it was over.

We will discuss Michael Harris’ terrific game-ending play in the ninth inning, Austin Riley’s go-ahead homer and how Max Fried held it together during his first start in a month.

We will also look at why the Phillies left the door open, the implications of this game on the rest of the series and who should start Game 3.

Plus we will get some perspective from the AJC’s Mark Bradley about how this game stacks up to some of the other great wins he’s seen from the Braves.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

