Anatomy of a comeback: How the Braves rallied to win Game 2

NLDS Game 2: Braves win 5-4, catching Harper in a dramatic double play

Credit: Miguel.Martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel.Martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
31 minutes ago
The Braves mounted an epic comeback to win Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Phillies, 5-4, on Monday.

The Braves were held without a hit through five innings by Phillies starter Zack Wheeler, striking out eight times, before a dramatic final three innings.

Here’s how it all broke down late in the game.

Bottom of the sixth

With two outs, Ronald Acuña Jr. walked. Ozzie Albies singled to right and Acuña went to third and scored as Phillies shortstop Trae Turner bobbled the throw into the infield. Phillies 4, Braves 1.

Bottom of the seventh

The Phillies sent Wheeler back out for the seventh inning. Matt Olson singled to center to lead off the inning. After Marcell Ozuna struck out, Travis d’Arnaud homered off Wheeler, a 414-foot shot to left field. Phillies 4, Braves 3.

Bottom of the eighth

With one out, Acuna was hit by a pitch. Acuña advanced to second on Albies ground out to first and then stole third. Austin Riley homered off Jeff Hoffman, a one-handed, 376-foot shot to left field. Braves 5, Phillies 4

Top of the ninth

A.J. Minter walked Bryce Harper to start the inning. Closer Raisel Iglesias entered. J.T. Realmuto, who had a two-run homer earlier in the game, flied out to center. Nick Castellanos hit a deep shot to centerfield. Michael Harris II caught the ball against the fence and threw it in as Harper did not tag and ran past second base. The throw got by Albies, but Riley scooped it up in the center of the diamond and threw to Matt Olson at first to double-up Harper. Game over. Braves 5, Phillies 4.

