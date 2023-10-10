Braves stun the Phillies with a wild postseason comeback

For two-thirds of Monday night, the Braves looked lifeless and lost. They were a shell of themselves, and did not come close to resembling the juggernaut we had watched all season.

Would this be it? Would this be the beginning of the end of a season that held so much promise?

In the final innings, these Braves reminded us why they are so special. They climbed out of a four-run hole to match their largest postseason comeback.

They eventually beat the Phillies, 5-4, in Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Truist Park. The series is tied, 1-1, as it heads to Philadelphia.

Five observations:

1. In an hour, the Braves went from the depths of nothingness to a momentum-shifting victory. In a few innings, they saved their season.

They looked done as Zack Wheeler no-hit them through five innings.

Now, they are as alive as ever. The belief is back – though evidently, it never left.

“A lot of people probably would’ve said our season was over two innings ago,” reliever AJ Minter said. “And for us to go out there and flip the script, and just not give in – I mean, one (at-bat) saved our season, basically. For us to even up this series and go into Philly with all the momentum, it’s a game-changer.”

That one at-bat Minter mentioned is Austin Riley’s go-ahead homer in the eighth. We’ll get to the amazing plays that made this happen, but first, the big-picture view: The Braves were in trouble. The Phillies had almost dealt them a death sentence by going up, 2-0, as the series headed to Philadelphia.

But the Braves were not going to go out like this.

They scored once in the sixth. In the seventh, Travis d’Arnaud blasted a two-run shot. In the eighth, Austin Riley launched a go-ahead homer. In the ninth, Michael Harris II made one of the best plays you’ll ever see as the Braves completed a game-ending double play.

“It’s huge,” Max Fried said of the momentum shift. “You’re now playing a best of three. It’s better than having to win three straight. We know that they play well at home. We’re not expecting anything less than the big kind of fight and grind that we’ve had to do so far. We’re getting excited. I know the boys are ready to get going.”

Describing the win, Minter said: “All that was, was heart and (guts).”