Like Braves, Red Sox wanted Morton as free agent

“It was a hard decision, but I certainly respect that (Boston) organization.”

Morton demonstrated Tuesday night why the Braves and Red Sox, among others, wanted to sign him. He allowed just three hits and one unearned run in seven innings as the Braves beat Boston 3-1. He dominated the Red Sox, one of baseball’s top offensive teams, after navigating through trouble in the first two innings. He struck out nine and retired the last 13 batters he faced.

“This is a special place for me,” Morton, who grew up in southwestern Connecticut, said of Fenway. “This is a real special place for baseball. … Getting a chance to play against a very, very good team in a special place, that was pretty cool.”

Morton tends to fare well against the Red Sox. The 37-year-old right-hander is 7-1 in 12 career starts against them, including 4-0 in Fenway.

