Braves reunite with Charlie Morton

Morton, a two-time All-Star in 2018 and 2019, helped the Astros to the World Series in 2017 over Los Angeles. He’s developed a reputation as a big-game pitcher, earning a 3.38 ERA in 13 postseason appearances (12 starts). And that’s exactly what the Braves targeted.

The Braves are building their roster with the postseason in mind after winning the National League East three consecutive seasons. They fell 12 outs short of a World Series appearance last month, falling to the Dodgers in a seven-game NL Championship Series. They went on that run despite seemingly endless rotation woes. They heavily relied on Max Fried and Ian Anderson in the postseason, with the duo pitching four of the first five games en route to the NLCS.

While the Braves didn’t declare the rotation the No. 1 priority, the board fell in their favor because like last winter, they moved aggressively. Last week, the Braves signed lefty Drew Smyly on a one-year, $11 million upside play. In Morton, they’re adding a more known quantity - and a player who should drastically affect their odds in the playoffs.

“We had an extremely short list of guys we would consider,” Anthopoulos said. “Basically two of the three, and obviously we got two. These were the two guys at the top of our list with Charlie and Drew. We’re really glad we were able to get both guys.”

The rotation, when healthy, will include Mike Soroka, Max Fried, Ian Anderson, Morton and Smyly. It’s the most complete rotation the Braves have had during their newfound contention window, and they still boast several young pitchers as depth.

With $26 million invested in solidifying the rotation, the Braves can turn their focus elsewhere. That conversations begins with slugger Marcell Ozuna, who’s coming off an MVP-worthy campaign, or finding his replacement(s) to keep the offense among baseball’s most potent.

The Braves’ 40-man roster now stands at 39.