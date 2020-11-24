Braves reunite with Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton will reunite with the Braves after the right-handed pitcher agreed to terms on a one-year, $15 million deal Tuesday, the team announced.
Morton, 37, became a free agent in October after Tampa Bay declined his 2021 option worth $15 million. Morton was 2-2 this season in nine starts with a 4.74 ERA, with 42 strikeouts and 10 walks, and helped the Rays to the American League pennant. He won Game 7 of the American League Championship series over Houston. He was 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA in postseason, with the loss coming in Game 3 of the World Series against Los Angeles.
Morton first joined the Rays on a two-year, $30 million deal in 2019. In his two seasons, he was 18-8 with a 3.33 ERA. He finished third in the AL Cy Young voting in 2019. The Rays declined their $15 million team option in late October, though there was mutual interest in his return.
“With Charlie, he got off to a slow start and quarantine, doing more work on what his routine was going into the summer camp, that threw him off a little bit, but we saw him trending back to where he was in 2019 in September,” Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said. “And into the postseason, his stuff was back to where it was in 2019. The offseason, being shutdown, his routine got thrown off. Our hope and plan is that he’ll continue to follow the routine that led into 2019. Hopefully we get a great year from him in 2021.”
Now, Morton returns to where his career began. He was drafted by the Braves in the third round of the 2002 draft out of Joel Barlow High School in Redding, CT, and made his major-league debut with the Braves in 2008. He went 6-8 with a 6.15 ERA in 16 appearances, including 15 starts. He was traded to Pittsburgh the following year in a package for outfielder Nate McLouth and spent seven seasons with the Pirates. He moved to Philadelphia for the 2016 season, before joining Houston in 2017 and then Tampa Bay.
Morton, a two-time All-Star in 2018 and 2019, helped the Astros to the World Series in 2017 over Los Angeles. He’s developed a reputation as a big-game pitcher, earning a 3.38 ERA in 13 postseason appearances (12 starts). And that’s exactly what the Braves targeted.
The Braves are building their roster with the postseason in mind after winning the National League East three consecutive seasons. They fell 12 outs short of a World Series appearance last month, falling to the Dodgers in a seven-game NL Championship Series. They went on that run despite seemingly endless rotation woes. They heavily relied on Max Fried and Ian Anderson in the postseason, with the duo pitching four of the first five games en route to the NLCS.
While the Braves didn’t declare the rotation the No. 1 priority, the board fell in their favor because like last winter, they moved aggressively. Last week, the Braves signed lefty Drew Smyly on a one-year, $11 million upside play. In Morton, they’re adding a more known quantity - and a player who should drastically affect their odds in the playoffs.
“We had an extremely short list of guys we would consider,” Anthopoulos said. “Basically two of the three, and obviously we got two. These were the two guys at the top of our list with Charlie and Drew. We’re really glad we were able to get both guys.”
The rotation, when healthy, will include Mike Soroka, Max Fried, Ian Anderson, Morton and Smyly. It’s the most complete rotation the Braves have had during their newfound contention window, and they still boast several young pitchers as depth.
With $26 million invested in solidifying the rotation, the Braves can turn their focus elsewhere. That conversations begins with slugger Marcell Ozuna, who’s coming off an MVP-worthy campaign, or finding his replacement(s) to keep the offense among baseball’s most potent.
The Braves’ 40-man roster now stands at 39.