Kyle Wright, Braves top Nationals to take season series

As they’ve done so often this season, the Braves quickly turned a deficit into a lead. Nick Markakis' single set up Duvall’s homer, which was his MLB-leading ninth this month. Two pitches later, Austin Riley singled up the middle. Albies homered on the first pitch he saw, ending Scherzer’s day.

Despite 10 strikeouts, the Braves scored six runs (two homers) on nine hits off Scherzer in 5-1/3 innings. Wright outpitched the three-time Cy Young winner, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits across his six innings.

The Braves became the third National League team to reach 28 wins, joining the Dodgers (32) and Padres (29). They hold the NL’s No. 2 seed with 13 games remaining, meaning they’d host the No. 7 seed (currently San Francisco) in a best-of-three series at Truist Park to begin the postseason.

Notes from Sunday:

- After his first start back from the alternate training site, Wright said he felt he was close. His stats won’t do him justice Sunday. Wright never let the game get away from him, pitching through trouble and delivering strikes. He showed the confidence that he couldn’t consistently harness in his past big-league stint.

Wright walked two for the second consecutive start. He was averaging four walks a start over his first four outings before he was optioned to Gwinnett.

It was the second time this season Wright pitched six innings. Only Max Fried (four) and Ian Anderson (three) have done so more.

The Braves' rotation is slowly coming together at the perfect time. The postseason is two weeks away. Anderson’s seven innings on Saturday to preceded Wright’s six. Fried is likely to return later this week, while veteran southpaw Cole Hamels is supposed to make his debut Wednesday.

- Nationals Park was once a house of horrors for the Braves. They went 1-19 in Washington across 2015-16. They’ve flipped that record to 19-13 over the past three campaigns, capped by taking three of four this weekend.

- The Braves travel to Baltimore for a three-game series at Camden Yards beginning Monday. Touki Toussaint will start game 1. The team hasn’t announced its starter for Tuesday, but Hamels is expected to make his long-awaited debut in the Wednesday finale.