Braves target Cole Hamels debut for Wednesday

Hamels, 36, felt good Saturday after pitching in a simulated game the night before. Barring unexpected developments, the Braves are penciling him in for the mid-week finale in Baltimore, manager Brian Snitker said. Hamels, whom the Braves signed to a one-year deal last winter, has yet to pitch this season because of shoulder and triceps injuries.

While Hamels would first pitch in smaller increments - likely two or three innings - to build himself up, that isn’t much different from what the Braves have been receiving from their other starters. If Hamels is even the proverbial “solid,” the former World Series MVP would have the opportunity to be a difference maker, after all. The postseason begins in just over two weeks, and the Braves' rotation is anything but established.