Listen: West Coast woes for Braves

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the Dodgers sweep of the Braves and the 1-5 road trip.
Hear from Braves Manager Brian Snitker and players Matt Olson and Max Fried.
Justin Toscano joins the podcast to take you inside the clubhouse.
Barrett also previews the Braves’ upcoming series against the Red Sox with the Boston Herald’s Mac Cerullo.
