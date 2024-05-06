BreakingNews
After protests, Emory University to move commencement ceremony off campus
Atlanta Braves

Listen: West Coast woes for Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with Mookie Betts (50) and Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, Sunday, May 5, 2024. Betts also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with Mookie Betts (50) and Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, Sunday, May 5, 2024. Betts also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By AJC Sports
36 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the Dodgers sweep of the Braves and the 1-5 road trip.

Hear from Braves Manager Brian Snitker and players Matt Olson and Max Fried.

Justin Toscano joins the podcast to take you inside the clubhouse.

Barrett also previews the Braves’ upcoming series against the Red Sox with the Boston Herald’s Mac Cerullo.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Veto day: Kemp will soon decide whether to sign or nix key Georgia proposals

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
After protests, Emory University to move commencement ceremony off campus
23m ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

World Congress Center plots possible $1B future for 20 downtown acres

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Possible solutions and a lot of frustration to Comcast/Bally’s dispute
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Possible solutions and a lot of frustration to Comcast/Bally’s dispute
1h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

OPINION
TORPY: Marjorie, why the media (unfortunately) just can’t let you go
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Possible solutions and a lot of frustration to Comcast/Bally’s dispute
1h ago
Braves’ offensive troubles brought to forefront after getting swept in Los Angeles
After being swept at Dodger Stadium, the Braves are trying to keep perspective
Featured

Credit: AP

Explaining America’s long history with campus protests
Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants
Bryce Elder, Braves clobbered by Dodgers for fourth loss in five games