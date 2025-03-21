Atlanta Braves
Here’s Braves’ projected opening-day roster, barring late surprises

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

1 hour ago

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Braves are almost at 26.

“I told (the players) that this morning: ‘We got 13 position players and 14 pitchers, so we gotta make a decision on a pitcher,’” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “As we’ve picked up three guys in the last three days, I mean, that could still happen. Until we play that last spring training game, guys may be showing up. I don’t know.”

This is true. The Braves on Monday signed James McCann to a minor-league deal, then signed Craig Kimbrel to a minor-league contract Tuesday. On Thursday, they signed Alex Verdugo to a $1.5 million major-league deal. Those guys will begin the season with Triple-A Gwinnett because they didn’t have spring training and need to build up.

In recent days, the Braves have thinned their camp roster. On Friday, they announced they selected catcher Drake Baldwin, right-hander Enyel De Los Santos and right-hander Hector Neris to the major-league roster.

A reminder: Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider won’t be on the opening-day roster as they finish rehabbing after their respective procedures.

We now have a pretty good idea of who will suit up for the Braves on March 27 in San Diego, barring anything unforeseen or any additions they could make. We’ll break it down below.

Starting pitchers

Chris Sale

Reynaldo López

Spencer Schwellenbach

Grant Holmes

AJ Smith-Shawver

Ian Anderson

When Snitker mentioned the Braves have an extra pitcher in camp, that’s Bryce Elder. He hasn’t yet been reassigned. He could take over if someone begins the season on the injured list. The Braves have been aggressive and intentional in cutting down the camp roster when guys certainly won’t make it, so it’s notable that Elder is still around.

Ian Anderson is out of options, which strengthens his case for the roster. That said, his command issues haven’t inspired anyone. This is why the Braves could give AJ Smith-Shawver a start before Anderson. Think of this, though: The Braves begin the season with seven consecutive games before an off-day, so all six of the listed starters could get starts.

Carrying six starters also allows the Braves to protect their bullpen over a tough trip to San Diego and Los Angeles.

Strider could return toward the end of April.

Bullpen

Raisel Iglesias

Pierce Johnson

Dylan Lee

Aaron Bummer

Daysbel Hernández

Enyel De Los Santos

Hector Neris

We now know De Los Santos and Neris made the team, so we’ll put them here. We only need seven total relievers because the Braves could carry six starters.

Those guys, barring anything unknown, seem self-explanatory. Iglesias, Johnson, Lee and Bummer always were locks, and Hernández always seemed likely because of his velocity and stuff.

Catchers

Drake Baldwin

Chadwick Tromp

Sean Murphy (cracked rib) will begin the season on the injured list. Drake Baldwin, the organization’s top prospect, will line up with the team on opening day. Baldwin has shown a lot of defensive improvement to go with his great bat.

Infielders

Matt Olson

Austin Riley

Ozzie Albies

Orlando Arcia

No surprises here.

Outfielders

Michael Harris II

Jurickson Profar

Jarred Kelenic

Bryan De La Cruz

This one was easy. No Acuña for the first month-plus of the season, so these guys will be in the outfield.

Something to follow: Verdugo’s progression in Gwinnett when the season begins.

Designated hitter

Marcell Ozuna

Easy.

Utility players

Nick Allen

Eli White

Here’s a separate category for the two utility guys who’ll come off the bench.

Nick Allen could get starts at shortstop if Orlando Arcia needs a day or two. Snitker feels confident in Allen’s glove.

White has played infield and outfield this spring. He brings the Braves versatility and speed.

