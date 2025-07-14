Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Braves’ Ronald Acuña to hit second for National League in All-Star Game

Despite sitting out Home Run Derby, Atlanta outfielder will play in Midsummer Classic.
Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will bat second for the National League in Tuesday's All-Star Game at Truist Park.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By
34 minutes ago

Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will help get things started in the first inning for the hometown Braves in Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Truist Park.

Acuña, who is an All-Star for the fifth time, will hit second in the National League batting order in the Midsummer Classic, which will be in Atlanta for the first time since 2000 at Turner Field.

Acuña was selected as an All-Star starter despite missing the first 49 games of the season because of his recovery from a torn ACL. In the 45 games he’s played, Acuña is batting .323 with 12 home runs and 22 RBI.

Here’s the rest of the NL batting lineup:

  1. Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers, DH
  2. Acuña, Braves, LF
  3. Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks, 2B
  4. Freddie Freeman, Dodgers, 1B
  5. Manny Machado, Padres, 3B
  6. Will Smith, Dodgers, C
  7. Kyle Tucker, RF
  8. Francisco Lindor, Mets, SS
  9. Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs, CF

SP: Paul Skenes, Pirates

American League lineup:

  1. Gleyber Torres, Tigers, 2B
  2. Riley Greene Tigers, LF
  3. Aaron Judge, Yankees, RF
  4. Cal Raleigh, Mariners, C
  5. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays, 1B
  6. Ryan O’Hearn, Orioles, DH
  7. Junior Caminero, Rays, 3B
  8. Javier Báez, Tigers, CF
  9. Jacob Wilson, Athletics, SS

SP: Tarik Skubal, Tigers

Braves pitcher Chris Sale and first baseman Matt Olson were also selected as All-Star reserves, though Sale will not play because of an injury.

About the Author

Rod Beard is the Senior Sports Editor for pro sports at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joining the team after 20-plus years at The Detroit News, where he was a beat writer for the Pistons for seven years, after five years covering the Michigan men's basketball team.

Follow Rod Beard on twitter
