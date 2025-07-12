Braves place third baseman Austin Riley on 10-day injured list with an abdominal strain

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Atlanta Braves placed two-time All-Star third baseman Austin Riley on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained right abdomen.
Riley was lifted for a pinch hitter in the fourth inning of the Braves' 6-5 win at St. Louis on Friday night.
Riley is hitting .274 this season and entered Saturday ranked third in the NL with 104 hits, behind Trea Turner and Manny Machado. He has hit 14 home runs with 48 RBIs. He was an All-Star in 2022 and 2023.
The Braves recalled infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. from Triple-A Gwinnett. Alvarez, who appeared in eight games for the Braves last July, was hitting .361 in 11 games with Gwinnett. He was a fifth-round draft pick in 2022.
Atlanta also activated left-handed pitcher Joey Wentz after selecting him on waivers from Minnesota. Right-hander Nathan Wiles was optioned to Gwinnett.
