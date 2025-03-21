Where are 2021 World Series-champion Braves who changed teams playing this season?

The 2021 champion Braves remaining: second baseman Ozzie Albies, third baseman Austin Riley, shortstop Orlando Arcia, starter Ian Anderson and left-hander Dylan Lee. Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna also remain, though they were injured during the championship season. Spencer Strider also had an end-of-season cameo, if one wants to count him.

Other 2021 Braves are scattered throughout the league. Here’s where each of the active players from the World Series roster are preparing this spring:

First baseman Freddie Freeman: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freeman enters his fourth season as a Dodger. His third season was quite memorable: He won the World Series MVP for a phenomenal showing that included a walk-off grand slam in extra innings. Expect to see that one on postseason reels throughout time. As such, Freeman has established himself as an all-time talent for both the Braves and Dodgers. His Hall of Fame case continues getting stronger.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson: Chicago Cubs

Swanson inked a seven-year deal with the Cubs in December 2022. He’s hit .243 with a .723 OPS over two seasons, providing his usual steady defense and earning an All-Star nod in 2023. His Cubs, though, are seeking their first postseason appearance since 2018. After acquiring Astros All-Star Kyle Tucker, hopes are high in Chicago that they can make a leap in the winnable National League Central.

Starter Max Fried: New York Yankees

Fried signed an eight-year, $218 million deal with the Yankees, ending a superb eight-season run with the Braves. He’ll be celebrated throughout franchise history for his title-securing Game 6 outing in which he held the Astros scoreless over six innings. Fried left as one of the Braves’ more accomplished pitchers. He’ll hope to replicate that success with the Yankees, who need everything they can get from Fried after ace Gerrit Cole underwent Tommy John surgery this spring.

Starter Charlie Morton: Baltimore Orioles

Morton returned to the Braves just before the 2021 season, helping stabilize the rotation over that season and the ensuing three. At age 41, he wanted to continue pitching, but the Braves moved on. Morton signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Orioles, a young team trying to break through like the Braves once were. That means Fried and Morton will be going against each other in what’s expected to be a competitive American League East race.

Reliever A.J. Minter: New York Mets

The Braves will see a lot more of Minter as a division rival. He signed a two-year contract with the Mets over the winter (that includes an opt-out), ending a sumptuous Braves tenure. His 384 appearances rank third in franchise history. He was one of the first of the homegrown title-winning Braves to debut in 2017, joining Fried and Albies. If Minter is fully healthy and pitching to his standard, he’ll be a thorn in the Braves’ side.

Catcher Travis d’Arnaud: Los Angeles Angels

The Braves declined their team option on d’Arnaud. He and catching coach Sal Fasano are in Anaheim, where they’ll try to help resurrect a struggling franchise. While d’Arnaud is in his twilight years, he’s still been productive and an invaluable resource for pitchers and young players. He’s been one of the most important Braves in recent years and one of the best acquisitions of president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos’ tenure.

Catcher William Contreras: Milwaukee Brewers

Contreras was defensively challenged in Atlanta — he made an All-Star team as a designated hitter — and the team included him as a key piece in the Sean Murphy deal two offseasons ago. He’s since blossomed in Milwaukee. Contreras is a top-tier backstop and a bona fide All-Star. He’s hit .285 with an .828 OPS in two seasons with the Brewers. He holds the distinction as the best player the Braves have traded in recent years.

Designated hitter Jorge Soler: Los Angeles Angels

The Braves reunited with Soler last summer in hopes of rejuvenating their offense. It was a brief reunion and the team traded him to the Angels to move off his salary this winter. Soler, the 2021 World Series MVP, hit .243 with an .849 OPS in 49 games back with the Braves. He’s the designated hitter for an Angels team trying to gain momentum after a lost decade. The Angels, of course, are led by two former Braves in lead executive Perry Minasian and manager Ron Washington, among others.

Outfielder Eddie Rosario: Los Angeles Dodgers

The Braves’ reunion with Rosario went nowhere last season and his career is winding down, but he’ll always be beloved for temporarily transforming into the world’s best hitter during the 2021 NLCS. Rosario hit .560 with three homers, nine RBIs and six runs scored in the six games against the Dodgers. “We just couldn’t figure him out,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

In a bit of amusing irony, Rosario now tries to continue his career with the Dodgers organization on a minor-league deal.

Outfielder Joc Pederson: Texas Rangers

Pederson, adored for his pearls, vibrant personality and red-hot performance against the Brewers in the NL Division Series, has played for the Giants (2022-23) and Diamondbacks (2024) since his unforgettable few months in Atlanta. He signed with the Rangers this winter, where he joined a bevy of other 2021 Braves. While he’s bounced around, Pederson has remained a valuable player for postseason-aspiring clubs. He has a .850 OPS across the past three seasons.

Relievers Jesse Chavez, Luke Jackson, Chris Martin: Texas Rangers

Like Morton, Chavez just keeps going. Martin, renowned for his superb command during his Braves run, and Jackson, who flipped from target of vitriol to fan favorite, joined Chavez in Texas. The Rangers are hoping to rebound to their 2023 championship-winning level performance and move past last season’s injury-ridden disappointment.

Martin could be the Rangers’ closer, which would be his first time in such role. Jackson was guaranteed $1.5 million. Chavez is on a minor-league deal and has an ERA north of 9.00 in six spring appearances (a Chavez-Braves reunion is always worth wondering about, right?).

Reliever Tyler Matzek: New York Yankees

Matzek’s career has stalled since October 2021, but what a month that was. In the clinching Game 6 of the NLCS, Matzek fanning the side — leaving the Dodgers’ potential tying run stranded — became an iconic moment in Braves history. Injuries and struggles limited him to only 53 games since. Matzek currently is on a minor-league deal with the Yankees. He was stalled by an oblique strain but was set to throw two side sessions this week. He won’t be ready for opening day, but he made a nice impression earlier this spring that could lead to him remaining with the organization. “You feel like we got something there,” manager Aaron Boone said.

Right-hander Kyle Wright: Kansas City Royals

The Braves traded Wright, who underwent shoulder surgery, to Kansas City last winter. He hasn’t pitched since Sept. 28, 2023, and thus has appeared in only nine games in two seasons since 2022, which was the finest season of his career (21-5, 3.19 ERA). He suffered a hamstring strain that set him back this spring. He faced hitters in a live batting practice for the first time this week. His hope is he’ll eventually help the Royals earn their second straight postseason berth.

Outfielder Guillermo Heredia: SSG Landers of the KBO League

Heredia hit .360 for the SSG Landers a season ago (though it’s unclear what’s become of the pink swords). He last played in the majors in 2022, appearing in 74 games for the Braves.

Relievers Will Smith, Drew Smyly; utilityman Ehire Adiranza; outfielders Adam Duvall, Terrance Gore: Free agency/retired

Smith will always be the Newnan native who closed out an Atlanta championship. He’s a 35-year-old free agent after struggling with the Royals in 2024. Smyly, 35, spent the past three seasons with the Cubs. Duvall struggled for the Braves last season and remains a free agent. He reportedly was seeking $3 million from a club to continue his playing career. The New York Post reported Duvall turned down a lesser offer from the Royals.

Adrianza, who played some for the Angels last summer, retired after a 12-year career. He’s now a player development assistant for the Twins, with whom he played from 2017 to 2020. Gore, who has three rings after spending parts of time on good teams thanks to his running prowess, last played for the Mets in 2022.